Basel can forget about going any further

Manager

Raphael Wicky.

How they qualified

Basel upset the odds to qualify behind Manchester United. A 5-0 win over Benfica in September was their most eye-catching result and they also beat United at home but lost in Switzerland to CSKA Moscow.

Transfer action

Two key players have departed with Renato Steffen heading to Wolfsburg while Borussia Dortmund snapped up highly-rated centre-back Manuel Akanji. Among the arrivals were former players Fabian Frei and Valentin Stocker, who return following stints in the Bundesliga.

Last-16 first leg

Basel 0 Man City 4

Three goals down after 23 minutes, Basel's European dream got a rude awakening.



Prospects

Absolutely no chance.

