Basel can forget about going any further
Swiss rolled over by Man City
Manager
Raphael Wicky.
How they qualified
Basel upset the odds to qualify behind Manchester United. A 5-0 win over Benfica in September was their most eye-catching result and they also beat United at home but lost in Switzerland to CSKA Moscow.
Transfer action
Two key players have departed with Renato Steffen heading to Wolfsburg while Borussia Dortmund snapped up highly-rated centre-back Manuel Akanji. Among the arrivals were former players Fabian Frei and Valentin Stocker, who return following stints in the Bundesliga.
Last-16 first leg
Basel 0 Man City 4
Three goals down after 23 minutes, Basel's European dream got a rude awakening.
Prospects
Absolutely no chance.
