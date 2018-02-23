Barcelona can strengthen their position at the top of La Liga

La Liga

From midday Saturday

Celta Vigo v Eibar

Sky Sports red button, midday



Goals are often guaranteed at the Balaidos and punters are unlikely to be left disappointed when Celta Vigo host high-flying Eibar.

A brace of 2-2 draws with Real Madrid and Espanyol either side of a 3-2 win over Real Betis highlight Celta’s attacking quality and their inability to keep them out suggests this may be a thriller.

Celta have kept just two clean sheets from their 11 home league tussles this term and Eibar, three points better off than their hosts in seventh, are not short of attacking power either.

The visitors are unbeaten in five road trips and have failed to score in just two of their last nine in the league, which were home matches with La Liga’s leading two Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Eibar’s leading scorer Charles and former Middlesbrough man Kike have formed a willing partnership up front, while Chilean winger Fabian Orellana has been instrumental in their success since joining from Valencia.

Only one of the last five meetings between the pair have seen both teams find the net but Eibar are on course for their best season in the Spanish top flight since being promoted four years ago and the teams are now more evenly-matched than ever.

Recommendation

Both teams to score

2pts 8-11 Betfair

La Liga standings

Barcelona v Girona

Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm



Barcelona are in a strong position in their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea after drawing 1-1 at Stamford Bridge and they can strengthen their position in the Spanish title race with a win at home to Girona.

The trip to Camp Nou looks a damage-limitation exercise for neighbours Girona, who have gone two months since their last away win.

Recommendation

Barcelona to win 2-0

1pt 13-2 Hills

La Liga standings

Key stat

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 18 home matches.

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport