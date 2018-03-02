Back Watford for third home win in a row
West Brom cast adrift at the bottom
Premier League
3pm Saturday
West Brom lost a must-win match last weekend, going down 2-1 at home to Huddersfield, and their survival hopes could recede further with a defeat at Watford.
Albion simply have to push for the victory but they have lost the winning habit, having triumphed just once in the league since August.
Watford looked in trouble a few weeks ago but new manager Javi Gracia has got them more organised and can steer them to a third successive home victory, building on their successes over Chelsea (4-1) and Everton (1-0).
Recommendation
Watford
1pt 6-5 Ladbrokes
Didi Hamann: The lights are going out at The Hawthorns
Team news
Watford
Gerard Deulofeu (foot) joins Tom Cleverley, Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Nathaniel Chalobah and Christian Kabasele on the sidelines but Will Hughes (hamstring) and Didier Ndong (personal reasons) return to the squad.
West Brom
Hal Robson-Kanu could return from injury but James Morrison, Nacer Chadli and Daniel Sturridge are sidelined.
Key stat
West Brom have won only one of their last 26 league fixtures.
