Back Watford for third home win in a row

Premier League

3pm Saturday

West Brom lost a must-win match last weekend, going down 2-1 at home to Huddersfield, and their survival hopes could recede further with a defeat at Watford.

Albion simply have to push for the victory but they have lost the winning habit, having triumphed just once in the league since August.

Watford looked in trouble a few weeks ago but new manager Javi Gracia has got them more organised and can steer them to a third successive home victory, building on their successes over Chelsea (4-1) and Everton (1-0).

Recommendation

Watford

1pt 6-5 Ladbrokes

Didi Hamann: The lights are going out at The Hawthorns

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com



Team news

Watford

Gerard Deulofeu (foot) joins Tom Cleverley, Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Nathaniel Chalobah and Christian Kabasele on the sidelines but Will Hughes (hamstring) and Didier Ndong (personal reasons) return to the squad.

West Brom

Hal Robson-Kanu could return from injury but James Morrison, Nacer Chadli and Daniel Sturridge are sidelined.

Key stat

West Brom have won only one of their last 26 league fixtures.

Premier League previews

Liverpool v Newcastle

Tottenham v Huddersfield

Leicester v Bournemouth

Swansea v West Ham

Watford v West Brom

Southampton v Stoke

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport