Back Michy Batshuayi to continue Dortmund scoring streak

BT Sport, from 2.30pm Sunday

Augsburg v Stuttgart BT Sport ESPN, 2.30pm

Augsburg have lost only two matches at home this season so it would be no surprise if they were to add to their victory tally against struggling Stuttgart.

The visitors are just about above the Bundesliga relegation zone but that's solely down to their home form. They've picked up 22 of their 24 points at the Mercedes-Benz Arena so look worth taking on once again.

Recommendation

Augsburg

2pts 21-20 bet365

Key stat

Stuttgart are yet to win away from home this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund BT Sport 2, 5pm

Monchengladbach have lost their last three games without scoring and things might not improve against Borussia Dortmund.

The visitors have lost just once since Peter Stoger took charge at the Westfalenstadion and new man Michy Batshuayi, who has been the star of the show since arriving in Germany, can continue his fine form by landing the opening blow.

Recommendation

M Batshuayi to score first

1pt 4-1 general

Key stat

Michy Batshuayi has scored five goals in three games since joining Dortmund.

