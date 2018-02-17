Racing Post Home
Europe Bundesliga

Back Michy Batshuayi to continue Dortmund scoring streak

Best bets in Germany

Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi
Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi
Alex Grimm
1 of 1
By Joe Champion

BT Sport, from 2.30pm Sunday

Augsburg v Stuttgart BT Sport ESPN, 2.30pm
Augsburg have lost only two matches at home this season so it would be no surprise if they were to add to their victory tally against struggling Stuttgart.

The visitors are just about above the Bundesliga relegation zone but that's solely down to their home form. They've picked up 22 of their 24 points at the Mercedes-Benz Arena so look worth taking on once again.

Recommendation
Augsburg
2pts 21-20 bet365

Key stat
Stuttgart are yet to win away from home this season.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Bundesliga standings

Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund BT Sport 2, 5pm
Monchengladbach have lost their last three games without scoring and things might not improve against Borussia Dortmund. 

The visitors have lost just once since Peter Stoger took charge at the Westfalenstadion and new man Michy Batshuayi, who has been the star of the show since arriving in Germany, can continue his fine form by landing the opening blow.

Recommendation
M Batshuayi to score first
1pt 4-1 general

Key stat
Michy Batshuayi has scored five goals in three games since joining Dortmund.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Bundesliga standings

Today's top sports betting stories 

Monchengladbach have lost their last three games without scoring

