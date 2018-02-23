Back Benfica to batter Pacos Ferreira
Primeira Liga
FreeSports, 8.30pm Saturday
Benfica are the second-highest scorers in the Portuguese top flight and can continue their rampant ways at the expense of lowly Pacos Ferreira.
An eighth away league win of the season is on the cards for the Lisbon giants, who are 35 points superior to their hosts.
Recommendation
Benfica to win 3-0
1pt 8-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Benfica have scored three goals or more in five of their last six games.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
Benfica have scored three goals or more in five of their last six games