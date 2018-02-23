Back Benfica to batter Pacos Ferreira

Primeira Liga

FreeSports, 8.30pm Saturday

Benfica are the second-highest scorers in the Portuguese top flight and can continue their rampant ways at the expense of lowly Pacos Ferreira.

An eighth away league win of the season is on the cards for the Lisbon giants, who are 35 points superior to their hosts.

Recommendation

Benfica to win 3-0

1pt 8-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Primeira Liga standings

Key stat

Benfica have scored three goals or more in five of their last six games.

