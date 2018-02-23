Racing Post Home
Europe Pacos Ferreira v Benfica

Back Benfica to batter Pacos Ferreira

Benfica forward Pizzi
Carlos Rodrigues
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Primeira Liga 
FreeSports, 8.30pm Saturday

Benfica are the second-highest scorers in the Portuguese top flight and can continue their rampant ways at the expense of lowly Pacos Ferreira.

An eighth away league win of the season is on the cards for the Lisbon giants, who are 35 points superior to their hosts.

Recommendation
Benfica to win 3-0
1pt 8-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Primeira Liga standings

Key stat
Benfica have scored three goals or more in five of their last six games.

