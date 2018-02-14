Atletico Madrid should crush Copenhagen

From 4pm Thursday

Atletico Madrid look the strongest team left in the Europa League and they can flex their muscles by justifying odds-on favouritism against Copenhagen in the Danish capital.

The Champions League group stage was a major disappointment for Atleti but they produced some decent away performances, drawing 0-0 at Roma and 1-1 at Chelsea.

They are second in La Liga, having lost once in 23 games, and look a more potent force in attack since the January signing of Diego Costa.

It looks a daunting task for Copenhagen, who scraped through a weak Europa group, finishing ahead of Moldovan side Sheriff by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

The Danes, who are fourth in their championship and without suspended Greek winger Zeca, will struggle to hold their own.

Milan can fancy their chances of a decent run in the competition and look worthy favourites to triumph over Ludogorets Razgrad in Bulgaria.

The Rossoneri may be eyeing up the Europa League as a viable route into next season's Champions League and look too strong for their hosts, who are without banned top scorer Claudiu Keseru.

Atalanta impressed in the group stage, finishing above Lyon and Everton, and may spring a surprise in their tie against Borussia Dortmund.

The German side are not the same force without their departed top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and could be distracted by their battle for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Domestic distractions may also prove an obstacle to Napoli, who begin the knockout stage with a home match against Leipzig. The top priority for Napoli is their Serie A title push. They are odds-against to secure a first-leg lead.

