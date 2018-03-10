Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas worth backing for victories

Sky Sports, from 11am Sunday

Espanyol v Sociedad Sky Sports Mix, 11am

Low-scoring Espanyol stunned giants Real Madrid with a last-minute winner in their most recent home match but they still struggle in front of goal and may not possess the firepower to beat Real Sociedad.

The visitors are looking to cement a mid-table finish after disappointment in the Europa League but they haven’t won away in La Liga since October.

Sam Stockdale's recommendation

Draw

1pt 23-10 Betfair

Key stat

Espanyol have drawn five of their last six matches.

La Liga standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo Sky Sports Mix, 3.15pm

Atletico Madrid are finding it impossible to keep pace with Barcelona but they can strengthen their grip on second place by beating Celta Vigo in the Spanish capital.

Celta have lost their last three away games and will find it tough against Atleti, who are just three points worse off than at the same stage of their 2013-14 title-winning campaign.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Atletico Madrid to win 2-0

1pt 6-1 Hills

Key stat

Atletico Madrid have kept clean sheets in their last six home games.

La Liga standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Las Palmas v Villarreal Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm

Villarreal are going through their worst run of the season with six defeats in eight games and look vulnerable at lowly Las Palmas, who are battling to climb out of the drop zone.

Las Palmas have taken seven points from their last four homes games, including a 1-1 draw with Barcelona, and look value to grab the victory.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Las Palmas

1pt 13-5 BoyleSports

Key stat

Villarreal have lost four of their last five away games.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Athletic Bilbao v Leganes Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm

Further progress in the Europa League is looking doubtful for Athletic Bilbao after a 3-1 loss away to Marseille and their week could get worse by failing to beat Leganes at home.

Athletic have won just four of their 13 home league games this season and look poor-value favourites to defeat a side one point ahead of them.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Draw

1pt 23-10 bet365

Key stat

Six of Athletic Bilbao's last eight La Liga home matches have been drawn.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport