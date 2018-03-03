Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football La Liga

Atletico could add to Barcelona's nerves

Best bets in Spain

Atletico Madrid hotshot Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a Barca switch Barca superstar Lionel Messi
Atletico Madrid hotshot Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a Barca switch
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno
1 of 2
By Racing Post Sport

Sky Sports, from 11am Sunday

Levante v Espanyol Sky Sports Mix, 11am
Espanyol picked up a memorable 1-0 victory at home to an under-strength Real Madrid on Tuesday but are unreliable on the road and may have to settle for a draw at lowly Levante.

Three points will be the target for Levante but they have won just three league games all season and confidence is low after a four-match losing sequence.

Dan Childs's recommendation
Draw
1pt 11-5 Betfair

Key stat
Levante have not won any of their last 14 league fixtures.

La Liga standings

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid Sky Sports Mix, 3.15pm
The title race that looked done and dusted a few weeks back could be back on again and Atletico can stay in the frame by avoiding defeat at the Nou Camp.

Atletico have won eight in a row in all competitions and will have been lifted by Barcelona dropping two points at Las Palmas on Thursday night.

Steve Davies's recommendation
Atletico Madrid-Draw double chance
1pt 6-5 bet365

Key stat
Barcelona have drawn four of their last seven matches.

La Liga standings

Valencia v Real Betis Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm
Valencia have steadied the ship since a six-game losing sequence spanning late January and early February and can further cement a top-four place by beating Betis at the Mestalla.

Betis are having a decent campaign but this looks a tough fixture given the short turnaround after they drew 0-0 at home to Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Dan Childs's recommendation
Valencia-Valencia double result
1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Valencia have taken ten points from their last four matches.

La Liga standings

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Barcelona have drawn four of their last seven matches

Related stories

No end of misery in sight for shot-shy Sunderland Anderlecht should post a win before the big split Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas worth backing for victories Inter could land another blow to Napoli's title bid Eintracht Frankfurt tough to beat on the road Marseille's away form makes them hard to trust
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets