Atletico could add to Barcelona's nerves
Best bets in Spain
Sky Sports, from 11am Sunday
Levante v Espanyol Sky Sports Mix, 11am
Espanyol picked up a memorable 1-0 victory at home to an under-strength Real Madrid on Tuesday but are unreliable on the road and may have to settle for a draw at lowly Levante.
Three points will be the target for Levante but they have won just three league games all season and confidence is low after a four-match losing sequence.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Draw
1pt 11-5 Betfair
Key stat
Levante have not won any of their last 14 league fixtures.
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid Sky Sports Mix, 3.15pm
The title race that looked done and dusted a few weeks back could be back on again and Atletico can stay in the frame by avoiding defeat at the Nou Camp.
Atletico have won eight in a row in all competitions and will have been lifted by Barcelona dropping two points at Las Palmas on Thursday night.
Steve Davies's recommendation
Atletico Madrid-Draw double chance
1pt 6-5 bet365
Key stat
Barcelona have drawn four of their last seven matches.
Valencia v Real Betis Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm
Valencia have steadied the ship since a six-game losing sequence spanning late January and early February and can further cement a top-four place by beating Betis at the Mestalla.
Betis are having a decent campaign but this looks a tough fixture given the short turnaround after they drew 0-0 at home to Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Valencia-Valencia double result
1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Valencia have taken ten points from their last four matches.
