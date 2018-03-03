Atletico could add to Barcelona's nerves

Sky Sports, from 11am Sunday

Levante v Espanyol Sky Sports Mix, 11am

Espanyol picked up a memorable 1-0 victory at home to an under-strength Real Madrid on Tuesday but are unreliable on the road and may have to settle for a draw at lowly Levante.

Three points will be the target for Levante but they have won just three league games all season and confidence is low after a four-match losing sequence.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Draw

1pt 11-5 Betfair

Key stat

Levante have not won any of their last 14 league fixtures.

La Liga standings

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid Sky Sports Mix, 3.15pm

The title race that looked done and dusted a few weeks back could be back on again and Atletico can stay in the frame by avoiding defeat at the Nou Camp.

Atletico have won eight in a row in all competitions and will have been lifted by Barcelona dropping two points at Las Palmas on Thursday night.

Steve Davies's recommendation

Atletico Madrid-Draw double chance

1pt 6-5 bet365

Key stat

Barcelona have drawn four of their last seven matches.

La Liga standings

Valencia v Real Betis Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm

Valencia have steadied the ship since a six-game losing sequence spanning late January and early February and can further cement a top-four place by beating Betis at the Mestalla.

Betis are having a decent campaign but this looks a tough fixture given the short turnaround after they drew 0-0 at home to Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Valencia-Valencia double result

1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Valencia have taken ten points from their last four matches.

La Liga standings

