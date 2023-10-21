Aston Villa v West Ham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Expect a thriller at the Villa

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Aston Villa v West Ham match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Aston Villa v West Ham

You can watch Aston Villa v West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday October 22, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 4.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 7-5 Paddy Power

Aston Villa v West Ham odds

Aston Villa 10-11

West Ham 3-1

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v West Ham team news

Aston Villa

Unai Emery is still unable to call upon Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey

West Ham

The game is likely to come too early for injured pair Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson

Aston Villa v West Ham predictions

Sunday is the day for the charts as well as for football, and both Aston Villa and West Ham will be looking to extend their own top tens in the only Premier League action of the day.

Fans should not feel short-changed by a single serving as the meeting at Villa Park looks set to be a cracker.

Villa have won their last ten home league matches on a run stretching back to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on March 4, while West Ham are unbeaten in their last ten matches against the Birmingham outfit and have won on their last three visits to Villa Park.

So something has to give, and as both teams can be content that they went into the international break in fifth and seventh position in the Premier League, the emphasis is on both to push on and that is a key ingredient of a game to remember.

Villa have come on leaps and bounds since Unai Emery took the helm from Steven Gerrard a year ago and they have recovered well from a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle on the opening weekend.

Their home form has grabbed the headlines, particularly their 6-1 win over Brighton in which Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick before notching for England against Australia last week, but they have also won at Chelsea and Burnley.

The evidence is already there that gaining a place in the Europa Conference League last season was no fluke and they are justified in having greater ambitions for this campaign.

However, the Hammers are no longer the soft touch they used to be on the road, and Manchester City and Liverpool are the only teams to have beaten them in the league this season.

Big questions were asked after star midfielder Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal but new signings James Ward-Prowse and Mexican Edson Alvarez have settled well as a defensive-midfield partnership.

David Moyes's side lost their final four away games of last season but they have travelled a lot better this term, earning wins at Luton and Brighton, where they put in an excellent performance to earn a 3-1 success.

A similar showing could see them get something from their trip to Villa, but a better approach could be to bank on goals, with seven of West Ham's last nine Premier League away games having featured more than two goals.

The over-2.5 goals quotes are consequently a bit skinny, but it is worth chancing that there are more than three, as there have been in five of the Hammers' last seven league games.

Villa have scored 13 goals in their last three home league matches and failed to score more than once in just one of their last nine, so confidence should not be a problem for either side and we can expect an open contest.

Key stat

Five of West Ham's last seven Premier League games have featured at least four goals

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Zaniolo, Bailey, Tielemans, Chambers, Dendoncker, Duran, Lenglet

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta; Antonio

Subs: Benrahma, Kudus, Cornet, Ogbonna, Fornals, Mubama, Ings

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Lucas Digne

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Nayef Aguerd

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd

Aston Villa v West Ham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

With West Ham having won on their last three visits to Villa Park and the home side flying on their own patch, neither of these teams are likely to sit back

James Ward-Prowse to score or make an assist

The former Southampton midfielder has scored two goals and set up three, and the free-kick threat can make another positive contribution for the Hammers

Boubacar Kamara to be shown a card

Villa's French midfielder picked up his second booking of the campaign in the draw at Wolves and has committed more fouls (14) than any of his teammates

Pays out at 19-2 with Paddy Power

