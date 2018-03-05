Aston Villa should have the beating of bottom side Sunderland

From 7.45pm Tuesday

Aston Villa have racked up 26 points from their last ten games and look great value to maintain their promotion push by beating basement boys Sunderland on Wearside.

There have been a few crumbs of comfort for Sunderland fans in recent weeks with back-to-back draws at home to Middlesbrough (3-3) and at Millwall (1-1).

But the Black Cats have had long-standing problems at home, winning two of their last 28 matches at the Stadium of Light.



Supporters have become increasingly disgruntled and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman needs their full backing to have any chance of steering the club to survival.

Even then it will be tough because of a lack of quality in the squad.

Sunderland have the worst defensive record in the division – 62 goals conceded – and their top scorer, 12-goal striker Lewis Grabban, will be lining up for the opposition.

Grabban had signed on a season-long loan from Bournemouth but bailed out halfway through the season and made a temporary switch to Villa.



He has made a bright start, netting two goals in four appearances, and could play a key role in getting Villa back to the big time.

Villa hope for a boost on the injury front with Jack Grealish close to shaking off a calf injury but, either way, they should have too much for their toothless hosts.

Newport's league results have suffered before, during and after their FA Cup fourth-round clashes against Tottenham and their winless run could extend to nine with a poor outcome at home to Forest Green.

A busy January transfer window has massively improved the outlook for Forest Green, who have taken ten points from their last four matches.

Recommendations

Aston Villa

3pts 11-10 Coral, Sky Bet

Forest Green or draw double chance

3pts 4-5 bet365

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

Sky Bet Championship standings

Sky Bet League One standings

Sky Bet League Two standings

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport