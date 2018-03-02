Arsene Wenger 5-2 to be at Arsenal next season after latest thrashing

Another limp 3-0 defeat to Manchester City has put Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger under increased pressure and bookmakers fancy the Frenchman will have left the Emirates hotseat before the start of next season.

Just four days after they were humbled by the Premier League champions-elect, the Gunners slipped to a three-goal first-half deficit at home after goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane put Pep Guardiola's side firmly in charge.

Those Arsenal fans who had braved the cold made their feelings known at the final whistle and Wenger, who has been in charge of the London outfit since 1996, is 5-2 with Coral to still be in his job when the 2018-19 season kicks off.



The defeat, Arsenal's fourth in their last six Premier League matches, has left them ten points behind rivals Tottenham who occupy fourth spot and bet365 go 33-1 that the Gunners will be able to turn it around and claim a place in next season's Champions League through their finish in the league table.

Winning the Europa League would also ensure such a passage and the Gunners are 6-1 third favourites for that competition behind Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at 6-1.



They are 11-5 to gain an advantage from the first leg in their last-16 tie in Milan on Thursday.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti, Germany boss Joachim Low, Celtic gaffer Brendan Rodgers and the Gunners' greatest goalscorer Thierry Henry are all being mentioned as potential Wenger successors but the next Arsenal manager market has yet to take meaningful shape.

