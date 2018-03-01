Snow causes havoc to UK and Ireland sport
Football, darts, rugby and GAA fixtures postponed
Unfortunately for Arsenal fans Thursday night's Premier League fixture against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium went ahead, but the big freeze engulfing the UK and Ireland has wreaked havoc on the sporting schedule and is threatening to destroy the weekend's action.
Clubs throughout England and Scotland were cancelling their fixtures as the snow continued to fall on Friday.
Wales and the south west of England is feeling the full force of Storm Emma and The Beast From The East, and the Met Office has issued Red weather alerts - meaning there is a risk to life.
No Premier League games have been called off yet but Southampton v Stoke looks in most danger - the club are set to issue an update at 5pm on Friday.
Tottenham v Huddersfield is set to go ahead at Wembley.
Rugby league has been badly affected with the Super League matches at Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity postponed.
Scotland has also been badly affected, and Friday's Pro14 rugby union clash between Edinburgh and Munster is off, as well as Dundee United v St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Football Championship on Friday and Saturday fixtures including St Johnstone v Hamilton in the Ladbrokes Premiership.
Saturday jump racing cancelled as freeze continues to take heavy toll
Battling the beast: Newmarket doing its best to keep the show on the road
Our photographers catch the wintry racing scenes in Britain and Ireland
In Ireland, all 33 GAA matches scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to the adverse weather, as well as all this weekend's League Of Ireland football games.
Even countries such as Spain and Italy have been hit by the arctic conditions. Snow in Barcelona rendered the third day of pre-season Formula One testing a non-event on Wednesday, while Ospreys' Pro14 rugby union clash in Italy against Zebre is off due to doubts over the team's flight taking off and further snowfall expected in Parma.
With more sports events expected to be cancelled over the weekend be sure to check back with racingpost.com/sport for the latest info.
Football postponements
Friday March 2:
Ladbrokes Championship
Dundee United v St Mirren
Saturday March 3:
Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield United v Burton Albion
Ipswich v Hull
Barnsley v Norwich
Brentford v Cardiff
Aston Villa v QPR
Wolves v Reading
Sky Bet League One
Bradford v Portsmouth
Gillingham v Rotherham
Oxford United v Fleetwood
Shrewsbury v Peterborough
Blackpool v Northampton
Doncaster v Bury
Rochdale v Plymouth
AFC Wimbledon v Charlton
Sky Bet League Two
Newport v Accrington
Barnet v Port Vale
Cheltenham v Notts County
Morecambe v Colchester
Stevenage v Mansfield
Crewe v Forest Green
Exeter v Chesterfield
Crawley v Wycombe
Swindon v Yeovil
Coventry v Lincoln
National League
Boreham Wood v Macclesfield
Chester v Bromley
Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham
Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidenhead United v Woking
Tranmere v Gateshead
Barrow v Eastleigh
Halifax v Sutton
Solihull Moots v Maidstone
Torquay v AFC Fylde
Ladbrokes Premiership
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
Ross v Partick Thistle
Ladbrokes Championship
Dunfermline v Livingston
Inverness v Brechin
Ladbrokes League 1
Airdrieonians v Stranraer
Albion Rovers v Queen's Park
Alloa v East Fife
Arbroath v Ayr
Ladbrokes League 2
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
Clyde v Elgin City
Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath
Montrose v Annan Athletic
Peterhead v Stenhousemuir
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport