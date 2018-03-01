Snow causes havoc to UK and Ireland sport

Ground staff clear the pitch of snow during Tottenham v Rochdale at Wembley

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans Thursday night's Premier League fixture against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium went ahead, but the big freeze engulfing the UK and Ireland has wreaked havoc on the sporting schedule and is threatening to destroy the weekend's action.

Clubs throughout England and Scotland were cancelling their fixtures as the snow continued to fall on Friday.

Wales and the south west of England is feeling the full force of Storm Emma and The Beast From The East, and the Met Office has issued Red weather alerts - meaning there is a risk to life.

No Premier League games have been called off yet but Southampton v Stoke looks in most danger - the club are set to issue an update at 5pm on Friday.

Tottenham v Huddersfield is set to go ahead at Wembley.

Rugby league has been badly affected with the Super League matches at Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity postponed.

Scotland has also been badly affected, and Friday's Pro14 rugby union clash between Edinburgh and Munster is off, as well as Dundee United v St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Football Championship on Friday and Saturday fixtures including St Johnstone v Hamilton in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In Ireland, all 33 GAA matches scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to the adverse weather, as well as all this weekend's League Of Ireland football games.

Even countries such as Spain and Italy have been hit by the arctic conditions. Snow in Barcelona rendered the third day of pre-season Formula One testing a non-event on Wednesday, while Ospreys' Pro14 rugby union clash in Italy against Zebre is off due to doubts over the team's flight taking off and further snowfall expected in Parma.

Football postponements

Friday March 2:

Ladbrokes Championship

Dundee United v St Mirren

Saturday March 3:

Sky Bet Championship

Sheffield United v Burton Albion

Ipswich v Hull

Barnsley v Norwich

Brentford v Cardiff

Aston Villa v QPR

Wolves v Reading

Sky Bet League One

Bradford v Portsmouth

Gillingham v Rotherham

Oxford United v Fleetwood

Shrewsbury v Peterborough

Blackpool v Northampton

Doncaster v Bury

Rochdale v Plymouth

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton

Sky Bet League Two

Newport v Accrington

Barnet v Port Vale

Cheltenham v Notts County

Morecambe v Colchester

Stevenage v Mansfield

Crewe v Forest Green

Exeter v Chesterfield

Crawley v Wycombe

Swindon v Yeovil

Coventry v Lincoln

National League

Boreham Wood v Macclesfield

Chester v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham

Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge

Maidenhead United v Woking

Tranmere v Gateshead

Barrow v Eastleigh

Halifax v Sutton

Solihull Moots v Maidstone

Torquay v AFC Fylde



Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

Ross v Partick Thistle

Ladbrokes Championship

Dunfermline v Livingston

Inverness v Brechin

Ladbrokes League 1

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Albion Rovers v Queen's Park

Alloa v East Fife

Arbroath v Ayr

Ladbrokes League 2

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Clyde v Elgin City

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Montrose v Annan Athletic

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir

