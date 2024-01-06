Arsenal v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Little to split giants in FA Cup third-round clash

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Arsenal v Liverpool. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Arsenal v Liverpool

You can watch Arsenal v Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday January 7, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 3-1 bet365

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

Arsenal Evs

Liverpool 13-5

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be without injured Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira as well as Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu who are away at the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup . Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt.

Liverpool

The Reds are missing Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo who have joined up with their nations. Dominik Szoboszlai will also miss out through injury alongside Ben Doak, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip.

Arsenal v Liverpool predictions

Arsenal boast a brilliant FA Cup record having lifted the trophy a record 14 times, and they have lost just three of their last 49 home ties.

But although they have suffered just one loss in 13 matches at the Emirates this season, the misfiring Gunners have also won just one of their last six games, and in-form visitors Liverpool can do enough to earn a replay.

Liverpool have been in fantastic form and have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions. That sole defeat came against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League when they fielded a heavily rotated squad, and the Reds now top the Premier League table - five points ahead of the fourth-placed Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp's side broke the expected-goals-per-game record when embarrassing Newcastle on New Year's Day, registering a mind-blowing 7.2 xG in that match, and they could cause a shaky Arsenal backline some issues at the Emirates.

Over the last month the Gunners have conceded twice to Fulham and West Ham as well as three times to relegation-threatened Luton, and if Liverpool can recreate their performance against the Magpies, the hosts will have a tough time keeping them at bay.

The Reds will have to replicate that performance without star man Mohamed Salah, however, as the Egyptian talisman is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, which could lead Klopp to play slightly more conservatively than is usually the case.

A draw would force a replay, which Liverpool would be favoured to win having avoided defeat in their last 23 matches at Anfield, so we could see the visitors settle for a stalemate if they are in a position to do so.

Arsenal have scored just three goals in their last six matches so they may be left frustrated by the Reds and more boos may ring round the Emirates as the pressure grows on Arteta.

The last two meetings between these giants have finished level and, with an all-important place in the fourth round of the FA Cup up for grabs, the same outcome looks likely in this monumental clash.

Key stat

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 12 matches

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Cedric, Jorginho, Smith-Rowe, Nwaneri, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Alisson, Scanlon, Bradley, Quansah, Elliott, Nunez, McConnell

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Saka

Top scorer Saka

Penalty taker Saka

Card magnet Havertz

Assist ace Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Liverpool

Star man Alexander-Arnold

Top scorer Jota

Penalty taker Jota

Card magnet Mac Allister

Assist ace Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Van Dijk

Arsenal v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both sides have found the net in 12 of Liverpool's 14 away matches this term and, with the last three meetings between these teams seeing both of them score, the same outcome should be backed.

Gabriel Jesus to score or assist

Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 16 goals in his 20 FA Cup appearances, scoring 10 and assisting 6 more, and the Arsenal forward should have a say on things at the Emirates.

Alexis Mac Allister to be carded

With usual midfield counterparts Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai absent, Alexis Mac Allister will have to get through more work than usual in the engine room and the Argentina star could be set to receive his sixth booking of the campaign.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

