Arsenal should seal Europa win in Sweden

Arsenal appear to have been frozen out of the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League but the Europa League offers another potential route into next season's Champions League and the Londoners can move closer to the final by beating Ostersunds.

Temperatures of around -4C await the Gunners at the Jamtkraft Arena in Ostersund, a small city 290 miles north of Swedish capital Stockholm.

It might not seem the ideal location for the Gunners to recover from their derby hangover and they cannot call on either of their record signings. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible and Alexandre Lacazette has undergone minor knee surgery.

However, the gap in class between the teams is sizeable and Arsenal are likely to take a much keener interest in the competition than they did in the group stage.

Outcast Mathieu Debuchy, now with St-Etienne, and youngsters Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Matt Macey, Marcus McGuane, Reiss Nelson and Ben Sheaf were handed appearances during the group stage and the Gunners came through with flying colours, taking 13 points from a possible 18.

After the weekend loss to Tottenham, Arsene Wenger said he would not consider prioritising the Europa League until the semi-finals.

But tough selection choices are not needed because Arsenal are out of the FA Cup and do not return to domestic action until the League Cup final on February 25.

The Frenchman has to use his senior players simply to keep their fitness up and that can only be bad news for Ostersunds in their attempts to register a major shock.

Danny Welbeck is likely to lead the Gunners' attack and should be well serviced by Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere, who have been at the heart of some of Arsenal's best performances in recent weeks.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has a point to prove after his poor performance against Spurs but the Armenian enjoys the European stage and was Manchester United's leading Europa League marksman last season with six goals.

Ostersunds, managed by Englishman Graham Potter, will have their hands full and they might be undercooked in terms of match fitness.

They returned to competitive action after a two-month break with a 3-0 victory at home to Trelleborgs in a Swedish Cup group match last Friday but facing Arsenal will be a huge step up.

However, they are unbeaten in six European home ties this season, scoring twice in four of them, and may be pepped up in attack by the January signing of striker Dino Islamovic.

The Swedes might get themselves on the scoresheet again but it could be little more than a consolation against a vastly superior Arsenal side eager to get their season moving in the right direction again.

Recommendation

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

1pt 5-2 Hills

Team news

Ostersunds

Left-back Gabriel Somi and midfielder Fouad Bachirou made January moves to New England Revolution and Malmo. New signings Noah Sundberg and Dino Islamovic and Gent loanee Tesfaldet Tekie are in contention.

Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after an operation on his left knee. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible.

Key stat

Arsenal have kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 matches.

