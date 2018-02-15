Arsenal claim easy Europa League victory

Arsene Wenger was rewarded for picking a strong Europa League team as Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners away to Swedish minnows Ostersunds in the first leg of their last-32 tie.



Nacho Monreal's early opener calmed any Arsenal nerves before an own goal from Sotirios Papagiannopoulos put the Gunners in complete control at the break.

Mesut Ozil added a third and Wenger can now rest his stars in next week's second leg at the Emirates to give them time to prepare for the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on February 25.

