Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football News

Arsenal claim easy Europa League victory

Mesut Ozil on target in Sweden

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger
Laurence Griffiths
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Arsene Wenger was rewarded for picking a strong Europa League team as Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners away to Swedish minnows Ostersunds in the first leg of their last-32 tie.

Nacho Monreal's early opener calmed any Arsenal nerves before an own goal from Sotirios Papagiannopoulos put the Gunners in complete control at the break.

Mesut Ozil added a third and Wenger can now rest his stars in next week's second leg at the Emirates to give them time to prepare for the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on February 25.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Wenger can now rest his stars in next week's second leg at the Emirates
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets