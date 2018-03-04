Arsenal boss rocked by Brighton loss

Arsenal fans have run out of patience with their manager

Arsene Wenger could be coming towards the end of his time in charge of Arsenal after the Londoners' slim Premier League top-four hopes faded further with a 2-1 loss at Brighton.

First-half goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray earned the points for the Seagulls, propelling them into the top half and condemning Arsenal to a fourth straight defeat for the first time since October 2002.

Coral reacted by lengthening their odds on Wenger to remain in charge for the first match of next season from 5-2 to 4-1 - they are 1-6 that he goes before the 2018-19 campaign.



A swift end to his reign of 21 years and five months cannot be ruled out and Wenger has shortened to 7-2 second favourite in Hills's next manager to go betting.

Germany head coach Joachim Low has been linked with the Arsenal position and is Coral's 10-3 favourite to be the Gunners' next manager. Carlo Ancelotti is a 4-1 chance and Brendan Rodgers is 5-1.

Should Wenger battle on, his fate could depend on Arsenal's progress in the Europa League. The Gunners are 13-2 third favourites to lift the trophy and guarantee Champions League qualification.

First they must get through a tough last-16 tie with Milan, which starts with Thursday's first leg at the San Siro. Arsenal are 8-11 with BoyleSports to go through with Milan 11-10.

Brighton are up to tenth, the highest they have been in three months, and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Seagulls have been eased to a best-priced 20-1 for a bottom-three finish.

Manchester City's procession towards the title continued as Bernardo Silva's 46th-minute goal sealed a comfortable 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

The home side dominated, having 71 per cent of possession and winning the shot count 13 to three. City's lead over second-placed Liverpool has extended to 18 points.

They need just four more wins to guarantee the title while Chelsea are still five points outside the top four and have been eased to 21-10 for a top-four finish.

Betfred go 4-11 that Chelsea and Arsenal both miss out on the top four.

All of the seven scheduled Sunday fixtures in Serie A were postponed following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. The 31-year-old, capped 14 times by Italy, died in his sleep after a sudden illness.

