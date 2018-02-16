Andri Ragettli can repeat Snowmass run and wow slopestyle judges

Day nine

BBC & Eurosport, from 6am Saturday

Great Britain's Elise Christie has a chance to go for gold again when she returns to the ice for the 1,500m short track but she faces a battle with home hope and hot favourite Min-Jeong Choi.

Christie was heartbroken on Tuesday as she crashed out in the 500m final, the distance she holds the world record at, and the Scot may not have enough to beat Choi over the longer distance with the Korean taking three of the four 1,500m World Cup events this season and finishing runner-up in the other.

The men's ski slopestyle starts early on Sunday morning and the US team, so dominant in the snowboarding, are likely to play second fiddle to a strong European contingent.



Chief threat among the Europeans will be the consistent Norwegian Oystein Braaten and Sweden's Henrik Harlaut, who scored a big air-slopestyle double at the X Games last month.

But both may be beaten by Andri Ragettli. The Swiss skiier impressed the judges when scoring a 95.00 to finish ahead of Braaten at Snowmass. He's capable of performing high-scoring tricks and is the value pick to win the gold.

Combined alpine gold medallist Marcel Hirscher looks like a good thing when he goes in the men's giant slalom.

British women Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas are in third and fourth position going into the final two runs of the skeleton.

Yarnold,who was fastest in the first run but is suffering from a throat infection, is 5-2 to retain her title. Germany's Jacqueline Lolling is 6-4 favourite with the first four separated by just 0.17 seconds at halfway.

Recommendation

A Ragettli Men's ski slopestyle

1pt 6-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

