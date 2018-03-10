Anderlecht should post a win before the big split

Anderlecht v Antwerp

FreeSports, 1.30pm Sunday

Second-placed Anderlecht will be looking to continue their winning form in the final round of matches before the split in Belgium for their convoluted playoff tournaments.

Antwerp, who will need to better Standard Liege's result at Oostende to make the top six, may have to settle for the Europa League playoff battle rather than the championship equivalent which gives a much easier path to European football next season.

Recommendation

Anderlecht

1pt 4-7 general

Key stat

Antwerp have won only one of their last eight league games.

Belgian Pro League standings

