Manchester City 66-1 for quadruple next season after completing historic treble

Free football news and betting odds after Manchester City's Champions League win

Rodri was the hero as Manchester City clinched Champions League glory on Saturday
Rodri was the hero as Manchester City clinched Champions League glory on Saturday

Having completed their treble-chasing quest with Saturday’s Champions League final victory over Inter, Manchester City are 66-1 with bet365 and Hills to go one better next season by claiming what would be an unprecedented quadruple.

Rodri’s second-half strike powered Pep Guardiola’s men to a slender 1-0 victory in a nervy final in Istanbul as City ended their Champions League curse at the 13th attempt.

City’s midfield dictator was an unlikely hero in Turkey and had been 20-1 to open the scoring, while the scorecast was a 70-1 poke.

Bet365 reported plenty of interest in John Stones being named player of the match but England’s defender-turned-midfielder was beaten to the award by match-winner Rodri.

Having emulated the achievements of Manchester United’s history-makers of 1999 with the iconic treble, City are 18-1 with Hills to repeat the feat by retaining their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns.

It is 2-1 about the Citizens being crowned King of Europe again next season while it is 9-2 that they record the Premier League-FA Cup double.

Guardiola’s side are 4-6 to win the Premier League title for a sixth time in the space of seven seasons and are 4-1 for a trophyless campaign. 

Despite having little impact in Saturday’s final, City’s goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland is 11-8 with Betfair and Paddy Power to win the Ballon d'Or in October, a market Lionel Messi is 8-15 to oblige in.

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 June 2023
