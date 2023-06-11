Manchester City 66-1 for quadruple next season after completing historic treble

Having completed their treble-chasing quest with Saturday’s Champions League final victory over Inter, Manchester City are 66-1 with bet365 and Hills to go one better next season by claiming what would be an unprecedented quadruple.

Rodri’s second-half strike powered Pep Guardiola’s men to a slender 1-0 victory in a nervy final in Istanbul as City ended their Champions League curse at the 13th attempt.

City’s midfield dictator was an unlikely hero in Turkey and had been 20-1 to open the scoring, while the scorecast was a 70-1 poke.

Bet365 reported plenty of interest in John Stones being named player of the match but England’s defender-turned-midfielder was beaten to the award by match-winner Rodri.

Having emulated the achievements of Manchester United’s history-makers of 1999 with the iconic treble, City are 18-1 with Hills to repeat the feat by retaining their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns.

It is 2-1 about the Citizens being crowned King of Europe again next season while it is 9-2 that they record the Premier League-FA Cup double.

Guardiola’s side are 4-6 to win the Premier League title for a sixth time in the space of seven seasons and are 4-1 for a trophyless campaign.

Despite having little impact in Saturday’s final, City’s goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland is 11-8 with Betfair and Paddy Power to win the Ballon d'Or in October, a market Lionel Messi is 8-15 to oblige in.

