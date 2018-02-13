Alexander Zverev may prove too strong for Seppi

Second round

Sky Sports Arena, 10am Wednesday

Alexander Zverev has expressed his frustration with the court speed at Rotterdam’s ATP World Tournament but that didn’t stop the German recording an easy first-round victory over David Ferrer on Monday and he should comfortably dispatch Andreas Seppi in round two at the Ahoy Arena.

Zverev was less than impressed with the slow surface when he lost against Dominic Thiem in Rotterdam last year, remarking that a lack of bounce was his undoing.

However the 20-year-old was always in control of his opener against Ferrer and Italian veteran Seppi is unlikely to be strong enough to make the world number four produce his best tennis.

The 33-year-old is an admirable performer but his record against the ATP elite is nothing special. He has won eight of 80 matches against players in the top ten and only two of those victories have come in the last six seasons – he beat Kei Nishikori in Halle in 2015 after remarkably dumping Roger Federer out of the Australian Open in the same year.



Backing Zverev to win 2-0 can be considered but taking the German to cover a four-game handicap start could be better value. Seppi doesn’t force too many tiebreaks so it looks likely that the youngster will cover the handicap if he dominates the contest.

Federer is also in action in Holland as he bids to wrest the world number one ranking away from his great rival Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss, who needs to progress to the semi-finals to become the oldest number one in history, is a hot favourite as he starts his World Tournament campaign against Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans.

Recommendation

A Zverev -4 games

2pts 4-5 Betway

