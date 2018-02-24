Aberdeen set for more misery at the hands of Celtic

Celtic could be celebrating another victory over Aberdeen

Ladbrokes Premiership

Sky Sports Football, 1.30pm Sunday

Celtic were routed in Russia when Zenit St Petersburg sent them spinning out of the Europa League on Thursday, but they couldn't have picked a more favourable opponent to bounce back against than Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers' side produced a woefully timid display in Russia, but that's nothing compared to the Dons' efforts against the Hoops since Rodgers arrived.



Time and time again, Aberdeen have meekly surrendered and the loss of suspended captain Graeme Shinnie will mean an already weak midfield could be completely overrun.

Celtic are wobbling and there for the taking, but they have the Indian sign over an Aberdeen side who seem petrified to lay a glove on them and have lost five out of five games against the Old Firm this season.

Team news

Aberdeen

Keeper Joe Lewis is out with a knee injury. Captain Graeme Shinnie is suspended and on loan Hoops man Ryan Christie can't play against parent side.

Celtic

Scott Brown returns from suspension, but the Bhoys are still missing injured keeper Craig Gordon, Dedryck Boyata, Patrick Roberts, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes, Nir Bitton and Stuart Armstrong.

Key stat

Brendan Rodgers is going for his ninth win out of nine against Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as Celtic manager.

