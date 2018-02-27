Aberdeen look shaky favourites against Motherwell

Motherwell beat Aberdeen 3-0 in the Betfred Cup earlier this season

Ladbrokes Premiership

Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Wednesday

Motherwell can snatch at least a draw against a toiling Aberdeen side who look uneasy favourites.

Derek McInnes ordered his players to sit back against Celtic on Sunday with entirely predictable results in a trademark, lame loss.

However, they have the best record in the whole league against sides outside the top three.

Motherwell tend to blow hot and cold, but they have already bullied Aberdeen into a 3-0 Betfred Cup home win earlier in the season and you can be sure they will employ the same tactics this evening.



The Pittodrie side have lost two in a row and look far too short to trust at a difficult Fir Park venue.

Recommendation

Motherwell or draw double chance

1pt 17-20 bet365

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

Ladbrokes Premiership table

Team news

Motherwell Well are missing injured pair Ellis Plummer and Peter Hartley.

Aberdeen The Dons are still without keeper Joe Lewis. Captain Graeme Shinnie returns from suspension and Ryan Christie is back after being unable to play against parent club Celtic

Key stat

Both teams to score has failed to come up in both Motherwell and Aberdeen's last three league games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport