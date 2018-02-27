Aberdeen look shaky favourites against Motherwell
Dons hard to trust after back-to-back defeats
Ladbrokes Premiership
Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Wednesday
Motherwell can snatch at least a draw against a toiling Aberdeen side who look uneasy favourites.
Derek McInnes ordered his players to sit back against Celtic on Sunday with entirely predictable results in a trademark, lame loss.
However, they have the best record in the whole league against sides outside the top three.
Motherwell tend to blow hot and cold, but they have already bullied Aberdeen into a 3-0 Betfred Cup home win earlier in the season and you can be sure they will employ the same tactics this evening.
The Pittodrie side have lost two in a row and look far too short to trust at a difficult Fir Park venue.
Recommendation
Motherwell or draw double chance
1pt 17-20 bet365
Team news
Motherwell Well are missing injured pair Ellis Plummer and Peter Hartley.
Aberdeen The Dons are still without keeper Joe Lewis. Captain Graeme Shinnie returns from suspension and Ryan Christie is back after being unable to play against parent club Celtic
Key stat
Both teams to score has failed to come up in both Motherwell and Aberdeen's last three league games.
