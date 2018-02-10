Aberdeen can ease past Dundee United

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is expected to name a strong team against Ayr

William Hill Scottish Cup

Live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm Sunday

Ayr v Rangers 2.30pm

Rangers should get the job done at Somerset Park but punters can expect Ayr to contribute to an entertaining cup tie.

Ian McCall's side love goals at both ends and parking the bus isn't the manager's style. He'll have a real go at his former team and with players such as Lawrence Shankland and veteran hitman Michael Moffat in his squad, it would be a surprise if they don't at least find the net.

Rangers daren't treat this game lightly and Graeme Murty should pick a full-strength team. That surely will be enough to beat their Ladbrokes League One opponents, but United can do their bit too.

Recommendation

Rangers to win & both teams to score

1pt 6-4 BetBright, Betway, Hills

Team news

Ayr

Chris Higgins remains sidelined for the hosts.

Rangers

The Gers are still missing Lee Wallace, Ryan Jack and Graham Dorrans. Bruno Alves and Jordan Rossiter are nearing fitness.

Key stat

Ayr have scored in every home game this season.

Aberdeen v Dundee United 4.30pm

Aberdeen should comfortably see off the challenge of former rivals Dundee United at Pittodrie.

This used to be called the New Firm Derby in the days when plain old Alex Ferguson and Jim McLean were in their prime and these clubs were terrorising Europe.

Nowadays, United succeed only in tormenting their fans with their inability to even come close to winning the Ladbrokes Championship.

They are a side bereft of confidence as the loss of key midfielders Fraser Fyvie and Scott Fraser has ruined their season.

Derek McInnes's side would love to add to the Tannadice gloom and if the Dons are on their game, they could dish out a beating to United.

Recommendation

Aberdeen -1 on handicap

1pt 11-10 bet365, Sky Bet

Team news

Aberdeen

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis is the only absentee for the Dons.

Dundee United

United have long-term injury victims Fraser Fyvie, Scott Fraser and Lewis Toshney all out.

Key stat

United have shipped nine goals in their last two defeats at Falkirk and at home to Morton.

