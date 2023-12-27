Conditions set to ease further for Welsh Grand National as deluge of rain turns Chepstow's ground soft

The Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50 ) is likely to be run in testing conditions following a deluge of rain at Chepstow, with more expected before the race gets under way.

The going has eased to soft, good to soft in places following 13mm of rain overnight and heavy showers are set to hit the track. They could bring up to between 15-20mm rainfall.

Speaking at 7.45am, clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty said: "We've had 13mm since the early hours this morning and we're forecast for more rainfall on and off through the day. It'll be heavy at times and windy as well, so it's highly likely that conditions are going to ease throughout the day.

"Everyone's been saying to me it'll be a proper Welsh Grand National, as it isn't a proper Welsh National unless there's a fair bit of rain! We're expecting a big crowd, with hospitality sold out, and despite the rain we're expecting plenty of runners to stand their ground in the big one."

A full field of 20 remains for the prestigious marathon contest, with Super Survivor and Nassalam the 5-1 joint-favourites currently.

Conditions have also eased at Kempton for the second day of its Christmas meeting following overnight rain.

The going is now good to soft following 2mm of rain at the track since racing yesterday, and more rain is expected to continue and off through the day.

The feature race is the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase (2.30 ), which is being run as a handicap this year. The other Graded contest on the card is the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (1.55 ).

Conditions at both Leopardstown and Limerick could also soften this morning after heavy rain was forecast at both tracks overnight.

The going at Leopardstown ahead of the second day of its Christmas meeting is currently yielding, yielding to soft on the hurdles course and yielding, good to yielding on the chase track. However, potentially 15-20mm of rainfall was expected following racing yesterday.

Around 20mm of rain was also set to hit Limerick overnight. The going is currently soft to heavy on the chase course, and soft to heavy, heavy in places on the hurdles track.

Non-runners

Chepstow

12.00: 3. Check The Score (Going)

Leopardstown

12.05: 16. Adare Beauty (Coughing)

2.20: 14. Hey Johnny (Allergy)

3.00: 6. Ha D'Or (Coughing)

Limerick

3.12: 17. Coillte Aris (Lame)

Read Wednesday's previews. . .

2023 Welsh Grand National pinstickers' guide: key quotes and star ratings for the big race at Chepstow

Expert analysis and trainer quotes as Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road bids to extend his unbeaten record

Is there any stopping in-form Boothill? Key quotes and analysis as Harry Fry chaser bids to continue good run

Does Master Chewy have a soft centre or will he be on song against Nickle Back in Wayward Lad?

It's all about potential as exciting maiden hurdle winners look the ones to focus on in Future Champions Novice

Will Captain Guinness's stamina hold out in what promises to be a strongly run affair from the outset?

Arkle favourite Marine Nationale set for eagerly awaited chase debut at Leopardstown

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more