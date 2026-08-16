Punting is a question with many right answers - just find the one that works for you

The Post's ongoing Fundamentals of Betting series is fascinating, isn't it? I'm particularly enjoying the bits where one expert comes up with a considered view based on razor-sharp expertise and decades of experience, immediately followed by another expert who puts up an entirely different considered view based on razor-sharp expertise and decades of experience.

It doesn't mean that either of them is a numpty, just that punting is a question with many correct answers, and as somebody who wants to make money from it, you have to choose your own, make sure that it works for you and then stick to it like a limpet with separation anxiety.

It can also help to find your own expert and stick to them, too. I think the best way is to gravitate towards somebody who shares some of your views and perhaps likes to bet in similar races – I take note of Robbie Wilders' opinions on short-term ante-post plays – who will reaffirm parts of your thinking but will also challenge your long-held beliefs and invite you to wonder if you're being a bit lazy or lax in your thinking.

Packed stands for York's Ebor festival Credit: Edward Whitaker

So, I've read a lot of experts (no need for any inverted commas here, they quite probably are experts, I just don't agree with them) about how York and Goodwood are dreadful tracks to be betting at, whereas I love them. I've watched racing there for many years and I think I've learned the ropes at both, and have decided that as long as their idiosyncrasies and their 'horses for courses' nature are factored into the price, I'm happy to play there.

In fact, flat tracks and undulating tracks, tight tracks and galloping tracks, I'm fine with all of them, as long as my horse hasn't proved it's not.

Going reports? As long as ours don't get as bad as the ones in France – which hardly anybody seems to mention on a Group 1 Sunday at Longchamp, even though they always seem to be about three days out of date– then I'll grin and bear them.

After that - and this is my own 'expert' contribution to the series – you've just got to stop cursing your luck when you back a loser – stick to what your bank balance tells you you're good at, and accept that if you keep doing things right, you'll get what my old mucker Mark 'The Couch' Winstanley used to call, "a fair lick of the sauce bottle".

Which is why I often took his advice but never went for dinner at his house.

This column is exclusive to Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers. Subscribers can read more columns here:

Summers are getting hotter and field sizes on turf are suffering - we need to be artificial in our thinking

The Shergar Cup does not need to be everyone's cup of tea to deserve its place in the calendar

I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller

In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.



Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.



Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.