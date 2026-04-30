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Another peak performance from Gaelic Warrior as he betters Gold Cup figure at Punchestown
Gaelic Warrior has been allotted a Racing Post Rating of 183 for his barnstorming success in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, when beating Fact To File by a whopping 26 lengths.
That figure represents a new career high, being 1lb above that achieved when winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. This was visually a much more impressive victory, however the mark reflects the fact his rivals under-performed, with Fact To File 25lb below his peak RPR.
Gaelic Warrior is only an eight-year-old and relatively new to three-mile chasing, so given the right conditions and on-song rivals, he could rate higher still in 2026-27.
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