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Another peak performance from Gaelic Warrior as he betters Gold Cup figure at Punchestown

Paul Townend and Gaelic Warrior after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup
Paul Townend and Gaelic Warrior after winning the Punchestown Gold CupCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Gaelic Warrior has been allotted a Racing Post Rating of 183 for his barnstorming success in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, when beating Fact To File by a whopping 26 lengths. 

That figure represents a new career high, being 1lb above that achieved when winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. This was visually a much more impressive victory, however the mark reflects the fact his rivals under-performed, with Fact To File 25lb below his peak RPR.

Gaelic Warrior is only an eight-year-old and relatively new to three-mile chasing, so given the right conditions and on-song rivals, he could rate higher still in 2026-27.

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