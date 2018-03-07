You would be a fool to ignore My Tent says his Champion rider Coleman

Aidan Coleman is looking forward to renewing his association with My Tent Or Yours in the Champion Hurdle

The Cheltenham Festival could begin with a bang for Aidan Coleman, who believes perennial Unibet Champion Hurdle silver medallist My Tent Or Yours is capable of running another big race on a day the rider hopes to lift the Racing Post Arkle trophy aboard Saint Calvados.

As the festival countdown reached a major marker with the unveiling of the first-day forfeits, anticipation was heightened by the likelihood of Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins each running four horses in the Champion, for which the Alan King-trained Elgin was supplemented at a cost of £20,000.

The Henderson quartet is headed by red-hot favourite and title holder Buveur D'Air, whose opponents will include stablemate My Tent Or Yours, second in three Champion Hurdles having also filled the runner-up berth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Coleman was in the plate when the now 11-year-old last season finished second at the Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown festivals, and will be reunited with a veteran who in December gained a deserved big win in the International Hurdle.

"He's been around for years and his record at the festival is second to none," said Coleman. "He's getting older but he's also won a big race at Cheltenham this season, so is clearly evergreen.

"He ran cracking races at all three of the big spring festivals when I was on him last season and I'll be really looking forward to riding him again. Given his festival record you'd be a fool to say he won't run another big race."

As expected, Kingwell Hurdle winner Elgin was added to the Champion, thus increasing its prize fund to £469,440.

Elgin's Elite Racing Club owners have paid £20,000 to put him in the Champion Hurdle

Dan Downie, spokesman for Elgin's Elite Racing Club owners, said: "We decided immediately after the Kingwell that if Kingy [Alan King, trainer] continued to be happy with the horse we'd go for it.

"I think Buveur D'Air sets a very high standard but you have to go into a race thinking you're in it to win. You can't run away from one horse."

Charli Parcs and Verdana Blue complete the squad being sent by Henderson, who on Wednesday abandoned plans to run the currently below-par Top Notch in the Ryanair Chase.

Henderson's Champion team is expected to be matched numerically by that of Mullins, whose fifth remaining entry, Min, is vying with stablemate Douvan for second favouritism in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Mullins said: "Faugheen, Melon and Wicklow Brave are all intended runners, while we're 60-40 in favour of Yorkhill taking his chance."

Although left in the Champion, Apple's Jade is bound for the OLBG Mares' Hurdle according to trainer Gordon Elliott, who added that Samcro runs in Wednesday's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle despite being left in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, for which the Mullins-trained Getabird heads 28 possible starters.

Elliott said: "There was nothing to be lost by leaving Apple's Jade in the Champion Hurdle, but the OLBG Mares' Hurdle has always been her target and remains so."

Giving updated plans on his team for a contest that had been Vroum Vroum Mag's target until her retirement was announced on Wednesday, Mullins said: "We've left five in, but what will run hasn't been decided.

"All five have other entries. Benie Des Deux is in the Ryanair and Augusta Kate is in the Stayers'. Let's Dance, Meri Devie and Pravalaguna are in three other races – the Coral Cup, County Hurdle and Martin Pipe."

Aidan Coleman has forged a fruitful partnership with Saint Calvados

The Arkle will have a maximum field of nine, with the bookmakers' first choice being Footpad, who at Leopardstown last month executed the same trailblazing tactics Saint Calvados has exploited brilliantly in three British outings.

Coleman, however, says his Harry Whittington-trained mount will not get into a silly fight to lead.

"He doesn't have to make the running," said Coleman. "I don't think he'd appreciate being reined back but if something was going quicker than him he'd be happy to follow.

"I also think if another horse did want to go quicker he'd be going very quick indeed, which wouldn't be ideal for that horse.

"I kind of hope something will go off in front of him, as I don't like to see a horse make the running all the time. In terms of a horse's longevity I don't think it's ideal. However, I won't complicate things. I'll leave it up to him.

"He must have a great chance and I'll be very disappointed if he doesn't put up a bold show."

Just walked @CheltenhamRaces . The course is in fabulous condition; all credit to Simon Claisse and his staff after such a trying week. Ground..soft and much more good to soft than I expected. But weather forecast snow could change that pic.twitter.com/yC9E7XTT9U — Kim Bailey (@kimbaileyracing) March 7, 2018

Cheltenham's ground on Wednesday remained soft, good to soft in places, although by late afternoon forecast showers had failed to materialise. Adding his voice to the view it had been a drying day was trainer Kim Bailey, who reported there to be "much more good to soft" than he had expected.

The weather forecast given to clerk of the course Simon Claisse predicts up to 14mm of rain between Thursday and Sunday.

