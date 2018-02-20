Yanworth to run in Stayers' Hurdle after connections ditch chase options

Yanworth will line up in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle, after trainer Alan King and owner JP McManus elected to take the Grade 2 winning novice chaser out of two other high-profile targets at the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old was no bigger than 10-1 for both the Ultima Solutions Handicap Chase on the opening day and the RSA Chase 24 hours later, but, writing in this week's RP Weekender, King revealed both have been ruled out in favour of a return to hurdling on March 15.

"We've made our decision over Yanworth's Cheltenham target and he's going to run in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle," said King.

"He has won twice over fences this season but I spoke to JP McManus and [racing manager] Frank Berry and we decided that would be the plan and, to avoid any confusion, I've taken him out of everything else so he now holds no other entries at the festival."



Yanworth was well beaten when sent off favourite for the Champion Hurdle at the 2017 festival but bounced back to beat Supasundae – currently favourite for the Stayers' – over three miles in the Ryanair-sponsored Liverpool Hurdle the following month.

The son of Norse Dancer won his first start over fences at Exter in October before coming down at the same venue the following month.

He was then beaten by Willoughby Court at Newbury before scoring over 2m5f at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

"I think his form with Supasundae from Aintree last year gives him every chance so I want to go down that route with him," said King "It's a huge prize – the race is worth £325,000 this year – and he should be right in the mix."

Bookmakers on Tuesday responded by cutting Yanworth into a general 6-1 from a top-priced 12s for the Stayers'.

