Win some lose some: The New One's festival record down the years

The New One powers home to win the Neptune Novices' Hurdle in 2013

The New One will be running at his seventh consecutive Cheltenham Festival when he contests this year's Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle. Here is how the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained ten-year-old has fared on his previous visits to the greatest jumps show of all

2012 Champion Bumper: 6th

Unbeaten in his first two starts, The New One lined up at Cheltenham as a four-year-old producing a game performance to finish sixth, beaten six lengths by Champagne Fever.

2013 Neptune Novices’ Hurdle: 1st

The New One’s sole victory at the Cheltenham Festival. He had suffered defeat for the first time over hurdles on his previous start, but produced an electric performance to beat future Grand National winner Rule The World and hotshot Pont Alexandre.

2014 Champion Hurdle: 3rd

Perhaps the one that got away. Travelling just behind the leaders, The New One was badly hampered by the fatal fall of Our Conor. He finished powerfully to be third behind Jezki.

2015 Champion Hurdle: 5th

The clash was on between The New One, the leading light in Britain, and Ireland’s new latent superstar Faugheen. In the end neither The New One, nor anything else, could live with Faugheen.

2016 Champion Hurdle: 4th



Once again The New One lined up at Cheltenham as the leading British-trained 2m hurdler. He did not have Faugheen in his way this time, but instead Annie Power was too good for everything.

2017 Champion Hurdle: 5th



After another typically consistent and productive season, The New One had a fourth crack at the Champion Hurdle. This time younger legs were to the fore, as Buveur D’Air swept all before him.

