News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Williamson among those celebrating on Tuesday

Norman Williamson (left): turns 49 today
CAROLINE NORRIS
1 of 1

Norman Williamson 49
Rider of Master Oats & Alderbrook

Jenine Sahadi 55
Trainer of Lit De Justice & Elmhurst

Jorge Navarro 43
Trainer of Private Zone & X Y Jet

Michael Cahill 53
Rider of Falvelon & St Basil

Brice Blanc 45
Rider of Happyanunoit & Prince Arch

Kieran Shoemark 22
Rider of Atty Persse & Remarkable

Terry Houghton 48
American jockey

Richard Muddle 63
Arena Leisure director of racing 1999-2001

Caro Wells 64
Co-owner of Bobs Worth

John Carver 73
Co-owner of Blind Luck & Dakota Phone

AJ Foyt 83
Joint-owner of Rare Brick

Tim Kent 35
Director of Goffs UK

Vic Thompson 75
Former Alnwick permit-holder

Tony O’Hagan 61
Former jump jockey

Rupert Bell 59
Radio & racecourse TV presenter

Tony Ennis 42
Commentator & At The Races presenter

