Williamson among those celebrating on Tuesday
Norman Williamson 49
Rider of Master Oats & Alderbrook
Jenine Sahadi 55
Trainer of Lit De Justice & Elmhurst
Jorge Navarro 43
Trainer of Private Zone & X Y Jet
Michael Cahill 53
Rider of Falvelon & St Basil
Brice Blanc 45
Rider of Happyanunoit & Prince Arch
Kieran Shoemark 22
Rider of Atty Persse & Remarkable
Terry Houghton 48
American jockey
Richard Muddle 63
Arena Leisure director of racing 1999-2001
Caro Wells 64
Co-owner of Bobs Worth
John Carver 73
Co-owner of Blind Luck & Dakota Phone
AJ Foyt 83
Joint-owner of Rare Brick
Tim Kent 35
Director of Goffs UK
Vic Thompson 75
Former Alnwick permit-holder
Tony O’Hagan 61
Former jump jockey
Rupert Bell 59
Radio & racecourse TV presenter
Tony Ennis 42
Commentator & At The Races presenter