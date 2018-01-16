Williamson among those celebrating on Tuesday

Norman Williamson 49

Rider of Master Oats & Alderbrook



Jenine Sahadi 55

Trainer of Lit De Justice & Elmhurst



Jorge Navarro 43

Trainer of Private Zone & X Y Jet



Michael Cahill 53

Rider of Falvelon & St Basil



Brice Blanc 45

Rider of Happyanunoit & Prince Arch



Kieran Shoemark 22

Rider of Atty Persse & Remarkable



Terry Houghton 48

American jockey



Richard Muddle 63

Arena Leisure director of racing 1999-2001



Caro Wells 64

Co-owner of Bobs Worth



John Carver 73

Co-owner of Blind Luck & Dakota Phone



AJ Foyt 83

Joint-owner of Rare Brick



Tim Kent 35

Director of Goffs UK



Vic Thompson 75

Former Alnwick permit-holder



Tony O’Hagan 61

Former jump jockey



Rupert Bell 59

Radio & racecourse TV presenter



Tony Ennis 42

Commentator & At The Races presenter