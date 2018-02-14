Venetia Williams full of praise for 100-1 National hero Treadwell

Venetia Williams, who provided Liam Treadwell with the highlight of his career when her 100-1 outsider Mon Mome landed the 2009 Grand National, on Wednesday spoke with warmth and admiration about the newly-retired rider.

Treadwell, 32, announced his decision to quit the saddle on Tuesday in search of a new challenge, and Williams said: "He's been a fantastic jockey for us over many years, and we've enjoyed some wonderful successes together at Aintree, Cheltenham and many other places.

"He's always been a great asset to my team on the racecourse, the schooling grounds and gallops at home.

"The ride he gave Mon Mome to win the Grand National epitomised what he was all about. It was one of great skill and intelligence."

Venetia Williams gives Liam Treadwell a hug after Mon Mome's Grand National success

Treadwell also partnered the Williams-trained Carrickboy to land the 2013 Byrne Group Plate at Cheltenham and Bennys Mist to win Aintree's Grand Sefton Chase in 2015.

Williams added: "He's a true gentleman, and I wish him all the best in the future."

'He's an absolute gentleman and a role model to any aspiring young rider'

Treadwell’s friend and weighing-room colleague Tom O’Brien said: "I first met Liam in Ballydoyle at 15 years of age. We shared a flat there, and he hasn’t changed a bit since.

"He's a real nice person, and I was very disappointed when he told me on Sunday that he was retiring as I sit next to him in the weighing room every day.

"I am proud of everything he has achieved, and I'll still be seeing plenty of him. I wish him every success as he moves on to his next goal."

Robbie Dunne, another of Treadwell's closest friends, said: "He’s the true gent of the weighing room, and I wish him all the best for the future.

"He’s been a great friend since I came over from Ireland, and I am sure he will make a big success out of whatever he does in the future.

"Liam has been a very good rider for many years now, particularly in long-distance chases, which were the races he most enjoyed riding in."

Tom Scudamore also paid tribute, and said: "He’s been a good friend and colleague over the years. He's an absolute gentleman and a role model to any aspiring young rider in the way he has conducted himself both in and out of the saddle.

"He has enjoyed tremendous success in the saddle, and is a real solid person - an absolute joy to know."

If you like this you might also enjoy:

Treadwell: Being a jockey isn't for me anymore