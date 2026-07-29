Why Bow Echo is the next stallion everyone will want to get their hands on

Breeders will be queuing up to use Bow Echo when he retires to stud. The demand for places in his first book of mares will be almost as fevered as it was for Frankel, the last colt to win the 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes in the same season.

Bow Echo’s profile bears some uncanny similarities to his illustrious predecessor, in fact.

Both horses were blessed with a high cruising speed and hair-trigger acceleration, as well as a little streetfighter spirit when the chips are down – although we only saw that on one or two occasions from Frankel who, it must be said, had more other-worldly brilliance.

Bow Echo is, like Frankel was in his heyday, by the reigning champion sire in Britain and Ireland – Night Of Thunder in his case, rather than Galileo – and he also hails from an outstanding family.

Bow Echo is the second foal out of Aristocratic Lady, a half-sister to Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner Royal Rhyme by popular commercial influence Invincible Spirit, and his maternal granddam Dubai Queen is a Listed-placed Kingmambo half-sister to breed-shaping sire Dubawi.

Bow Echo might, however, be cribbed by commercial breeders for his slight lack of size, as their aim is producing strapping foals who will catch the eye at the sales. The same charge couldn’t have been levelled at Frankel, who measured 16.1 hands in his racing pomp.

More informed breeders will know that Bow Echo’s stature is merely a family trait, though. Dubawi is also on the smaller side and it clearly didn’t do him any harm in his stallion career.

What's more, any concerns about his somewhat more petite proportions will evaporate a little more with each new big-race victory he achieves, which looks certain to happen.

Bow Echo is not yet in Frankel’s league in terms of racecourse achievement, though, so he wouldn't merit the same first covering fee – £125,000, or £180,000 adjusted for general inflation.

For a clue to what his services might initially cost, it is better to look at the opening prices of other generational talents who retired to stud in Britain after Frankel – the likes of Baaeed (£80,000), Golden Horn (£60,000) and Kingman (£55,000).

Bow Echo is likely to stand alongside his relation Dubawi at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket, where Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is known to have liked his stallions to be based. However, since the late owner-breeder’s death, it might not be quite the long odds-on shot it once was.

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