Who's in and who's out at the six-day stage

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30)

There were no surprises in the four-year-old contest with Apple's Shakira, Redicean, Farclas, Mr Adjudicator and Stormy Ireland among a possible field of 15.

Randox Health County Hurdle (2.10)

Duc Des Genievres, second to Samcro in the Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown, has been taken out of the 2m handicap hurdle but still holds entries in the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. Global Citizen was an expected omission in favour of going for Grade 1 glory at Aintree next month. Countister, a Mares' Hurdle entry, was taken out as well.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (2.50)

Supreme favourite Getabird remains in the race and is one of 45 entries that now includes Tower Bridge and Ok Corral, who have been supplemented by JP McManus at an overall cost of £12,500. Black Op, who goes for the Ballymore, and Vinndication, set for a chasing career starting next campaign, have been taken out.



Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30)

American is the sole addition to a possible field of 19 runners with soft ground favouring Harry Fry's chaser. Cue Card and Sub Lieutenant have been taken out and go for the Ryanair Chase, while Valseur Lido is another omission.

St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup (4.10)

Last year's winner Pacha Du Polder forms part of a strong team for Paul Nicholls, as he can also call upon Unioniste, Virak and Wonderful Charm. Favourite Burning Ambition leads the Irish challenge.



Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (4.50)

There were no major absentees from this contest but the leading fancies will require some to come out to make the cut. Favourite Flawless Escape falls into this bracket, while it will be interesting to see who wins Saturday's Imperial Cup at Sandown as a 5lb penalty could help the winner get into the contest and chase the £100,000 bonus.



Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (5.30)

The only notable absentee among the entries is Doctor Phoenix. Nicky Henderson has not won the race named after his father since Bellvano in 2012, but has leading contender Theinval.



Friday cards

