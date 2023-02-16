Racing Post logo
Whip review
'While we criticise the BHA we have to be careful on this' - industry figures debate new whip rules

The rules on the whip are set to change in the autumn
The whip: recent changes to the rules have proved contentiousCredit: Vince Caligiuri (Getty Images)

Riding legend Peter Scudamore believes the sport needs to tread carefully when criticising the BHA around changes to the whip rules, but stresses the aid has “absolutely nothing” to do with compromising horse welfare.

British racing’s new whip laws were described as part of a “suite of activity around horse welfare” by BHA chief executive Julie Harrington on Wednesday, with her comments attracting considerable criticism on social media.

Former jump jockey Robert Thornton described the BHA’s insistence on appeasing those not interested in the sport as “ridiculous”, with the new rules including disqualification for serious excessive use and a reduced number of permitted hits.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 16 February 2023Last updated 20:12, 16 February 2023
