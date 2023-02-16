'While we criticise the BHA we have to be careful on this' - industry figures debate new whip rules

Riding legend Peter Scudamore believes the sport needs to tread carefully when criticising the BHA around changes to the whip rules, but stresses the aid has “absolutely nothing” to do with compromising horse welfare.

British racing’s new whip laws were described as part of a “suite of activity around horse welfare” by BHA chief executive Julie Harrington on Wednesday, with her comments attracting considerable criticism on social media.

Former jump jockey Robert Thornton described the BHA’s insistence on appeasing those not interested in the sport as “ridiculous”, with the new rules including disqualification for serious excessive use and a reduced number of permitted hits.