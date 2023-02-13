Racing Post logo
Whip review
premium

'It plays on your mind, big time' - riders alert to changes as new whip rules come into effect

Lord Baddesley: won for the first time over fences
Tom Cannon and Lord Baddesley clear the last to win at Plumpton on the day the new whip rules came into full effectCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The introduction of the widely criticised new whip rules came into full effect on a gloriously sunny day at Plumpton on Monday, but there was a notable hush among the jump jockeys in the weighing room at the mere mention of them.

After a month-long bedding-in period, during which 43 rides were found in breach of the new guidelines in the very first week, the stricter regulations were in force for the first time on the six-race card, despite efforts by trainers and jockeys to delay their implementation.

Jockeys could use the whip a maximum of seven times during a race, with disqualification for their mount if they went four or more strikes over that threshold and riders facing increased penalties for rule breaches.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 13 February 2023Last updated 19:31, 13 February 2023
