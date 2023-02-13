'It plays on your mind, big time' - riders alert to changes as new whip rules come into effect
The introduction of the widely criticised new whip rules came into full effect on a gloriously sunny day at Plumpton on Monday, but there was a notable hush among the jump jockeys in the weighing room at the mere mention of them.
After a month-long bedding-in period, during which 43 rides were found in breach of the new guidelines in the very first week, the stricter regulations were in force for the first time on the six-race card, despite efforts by trainers and jockeys to delay their implementation.
Jockeys could use the whip a maximum of seven times during a race, with disqualification for their mount if they went four or more strikes over that threshold and riders facing increased penalties for rule breaches.
