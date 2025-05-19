What's on this week: Royal Ascot clues before Classic action at the Curragh and star sprinters on show at Haydock

Monday

The pick of the day's action comes from France, with the Group 2 Prix Corrida (2.40 ) the highlight at Saint-Cloud.

The 1m2½f race for older fillies features last season's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Aventure, who made an impressive comeback in a similar race at Longchamp in April. A visit to Britain could be on the cards for the daughter of Sea The Stars as she holds a Coronation Cup entry.

In Britain, the £30,000 5f handicap (6.50 ) at Windsor is the subject of our preview, while there's also action from Redcar, Carlisle and Wolverhampton. Roscommon races in Ireland.

Tuesday

It's a quieter day around the tracks, but there are still plenty of points of interest.

At Southwell, Kenny Alexander's Eremenko makes her debut for Nicky Henderson in the bumper (3.50 ). She is closely related to the yard's Pertemps Final winner Doddiethegreat.

Hughie Morrison unleashes a similarly well-bred type in Huntingdon's 2m maiden hurdle (6.40 ) as L'Ennemi bids to become his dam's sixth individual winner. Four of those achieved black type on the Flat, including the Group 1 winner Polydream.

There's Flat action at Lingfield, Nottingham and Cork, while jumping also takes place at Hexham.

Wednesday

Perhaps a Royal Ascot juvenile will be unleashed at Chepstow in the 6f maiden (3.22 ). Of particular interest is Wathnan Racing's Underwriter, who cost £200,000 at Goffs Breeze-Up Sale in April. Several of those entries are also possibles for a similar race (2.30 ) at Ayr.

Tashan could bid to take her jumps record to three wins from four starts in a competitive 2m handicap hurdle (4.15 ) at Warwick, while there are a couple of £12,000 Class 4 qualifiers (7.40 ) and (8.10 ) at Kempton.

More evening action comes from Gowran and Brighton.

Thursday

At 10am, we will find out the final fields for Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas and the two Group 2s – the Sandy Lane and Temple Stakes – at Haydock.

Leicester winner Coppull could bid to make it two wins from as many starts in the 6f novice (2.47 ) at Haydock, but there could be any number of highly regarded colts against him. Charlie Appleby, Ralph Beckett, George Boughey, Roger Varian and Archie Watson all have entries and if they don't turn up there, the 6f novice (3.55 ) at Yarmouth could be an option.

Back at Haydock, the 5f handicap (3.47 ) could also have Royal Ascot implications, with cosy last-time-out winner Blue Day among the entries. One-time Classic hope Bright Times Ahead could go to post for the 7f fillies' novice (4.52 ).

Ffos Las also race in the afternoon, while there's evening action from Chelmsford, Limerick and Wolverhampton.

Friday

The quality kicks up a notch as there's Listed action from both Haydock and Goodwood. The Cecil Frail (3.00 ) at Haydock could see last year's Wokingham winner Unequal Love take a step closer to Group 1 ambitions, while the Duchess of Cambridge winner Arabian Dusk could be among the opposition.

More speedy juvenile will be in action in the 6f fillies' maiden (2.25 ) and 7f novice (3.35 ).

There could be a Qatari visitor in Goodwood's Festival Stakes (3.50 ) as the smart Aafoor is a possible runner. Godolphin's six-time Group winner Silver Knott could be one of his biggest rivals.

Entries for the 1m4f fillies' handicap (3.15 ) and 7f handicap (4.25 ) contain several recent winners and will be worth watching with some of the season's bigger meetings in mind.

Bath completes the afternoon action, while there are evening fixtures at the Curragh, Downpatrick, Pontefract and Worcester.

Saturday

It's Classic time at the Curragh with the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40 ). Field Of Gold is favourite to put his dramatic Newmarket defeat behind him, but Ballydoyle's Officer and Juddmonte's Cosmic Year represent staunch rivals.

Last year's Futurity winner Hotazhell, a last-minute non-runner in France recently, could also make his reappearance in the race, which last year was won by Rosallion. The Group 2 Greenlands Stakes (3.05 ) makes up a fascinating undercard along with the Emerald Mile (4.15 ).

At Haydock, last year's Molecomb winner Big Mojo showed he had trained on by winning the Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes at Ascot and he could go for the 5f Temple Stakes (3.30 ) against Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force as well as recent scorers Mgheera and Rumstar. There's also the Group 2 Sandy Lane for three-year-olds over 6f.

Epsom clues could be on offer at Goodwood with the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes and Height of Fashion Stakes.

There's also action from Windsor, Cartmel, Catterick, Beverley and Salisbury.

Sunday

It's the turn of the fillies at the Curragh in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas with the Newmarket winner Desert Flower a possible to renew rivalry with several of those behind her on the Rowley Mile, including exceptional juvenile Lake Victoria.

Last year's shock Champion Stakes hero Anmaat could make his reappearance in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, with the Arc favourite Kalpana and a host of Ballydoyle runners in potential opposition.

The Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes on the same card could see the return of multiple Group 1 winner Porta Fortuna.

Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter complete the action on the track.

