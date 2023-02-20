What's on this week: more Cheltenham clues on offer while Frodon could star in Kempton's Coral Trophy

Monday

The week kicks off with a meeting at Carlisle, where Harry Fry makes the long journey up from his Dorset base with the exciting Altobelli (), who looks to make it three wins from as many starts having won a bumper and a maiden hurdle.

There is also a seven-race jumps card at Lingfield, while evening action on the Flat comes from Newcastle as Oisin Murphy rides in six of the seven races.

Tuesday

Market Rasen could provide the first of many Cheltenham Festival clues as Kateira () looks to remain unbeaten over hurdles. Dan Skelton's mare holds entries in both the Ballymore and the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the festival in March.

Skelton could also be represented by Listed novice hurdle winner Boombawn in a competitive Class 2 handicap () at Taunton. He had Betfair Hurdle third Teddy Blue behind that day and takes a drop back in class having only beaten one home in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury in November.

Looking beyond the Cheltenham Festival, Tuesday will also see the weights for the 175th Aintree Grand National revealed at St George's Hall in Liverpool.

Eight races on the Flat at Southwell bring the day to a close.

Wednesday

The first meeting of the week in Ireland doesn't disappoint as Punchestown hosts the Racing TV Quevega Mares Hurdle (), a Grade 3 which could see the return of Brandy Love, who is among the favourites for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham despite having not been seen since April.

The second leg of the veterans' chase series () is the headline on a competitive-looking card at Doncaster and could feature admirable 14-year-old Blaklion, who finished sixth in the 2021 Grand National and seeks a 12th win under rules.

More afternoon jumps come from Ludlow, there is Flat action at Newcastle, while Kempton rounds off the day under the floodlights.

Thursday

Further Cheltenham clues may arise at Thurles, where Gordon Elliott could field a strong hand in the Grade 3 novice hurdle () with dual winners Landrake and Sa Fureur, who both hold entries for the Supreme and the Ballymore at the festival next month.

On the same card, Telmesomethinggirl looks to back up her first chasing success in the Listed mares' novice chase (). She also holds entries for the festival over both hurdles and fences.

Go North series qualifiers flood the card at Sedgefield, with more jumping at Huntingdon and a seven-race card on the Flat at Southwell completing the afternoon action. Evening racing on the sand comes from Newcastle.

Friday

The Devon National () is the highlight at Exeter and the 2021 winner Samuel Jackson looks set to return for another crack at the marathon trip, while local trainers Joe Tizzard and David Pipe are likely to prove popular winners.

There's an interesting entry from the Tizzard yard in a handicap chase () at Warwick, where Grade 1-winning chaser Lostintranslation looks to try and find some form having not won since November 2021.

There are seven races on the all-weather at Lingfield accompanying the jumping during the afternoon, while Wolverhampton and Dundalk bring the day to a close.

Saturday

There is no shortage of quality on offer with every racecourse hosting competitive action, the best of which comes from Kempton, which features a trio of Grade 2s for novices, plus the Coral Trophy ().

The likes of Frodon, The Big Breakaway and recent Sky Bet Chase winner Cooper's Cross could make up part of the star-studded line-up for the 3m handicap chase.

The Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.50) could provide clues for the Triumph at the Cheltenham Festival, while the Pendil Novice's Chase (2.25) — which Paul Nicholls has won 12 times in the last 17 runnings — and the Dovecote are usually won by a future top-class horse.

The Eider Chase () is the main attraction at Newcastle, with last year's winning trainer Christian Williams potentially relying on Kitty's Light this time around, while Pertemps Network sponsor the card at Chepstow with a series qualifier (3.07) on offer.

The Winter Derby (2.05) is the highlight on the all-weather at Lingfield with the progressive Winter Oaks winner Al Agaila likely taking on a strong-handed Gosden team headed by multiple Group 1 winner Lord North, while the Listed Hever Sprint (1.30) also features.

Frankie Dettori rides his Dubai World Cup-winning partner Country Grammer in the $20 million Saudi Cup in Saudi Arabia, while earlier on the card Oisin Murphy will also be in the saddle aboard Missed The Cut for George Boughey in the Neom Turf Cup.

Fairyhouse hosts a pair of Grade 3s — a juvenile hurdle and a 3m1f chase — and a seven-race all-weather card at Chelmsford brings a good day's racing to an end.

Sunday

The Grade 2 Johnstown Novice Hurdle, won in recent years by Flame Bearer and Echoes In Rain, is the feature of the seven races at Naas, which also hosts a Grade 3 2m chase.

The most valuable race in Britain is Fontwell's £80,000 National Spirit Hurdle, won last year by Botox Has, while there is also jumps action at Hereford.

