Brace yourself for glorious marathon as Goodwood and Galway headline glittering week of racing

Monday

The week-long Galway festival gets under way with an evening card featuring a mix of intriguing jumps and Flat races.

The card opens with a 2m1½f novice hurdle (5.10 ) and Willie Mullins, who won the race two years ago with subsequent Grade 1 winner Mystical Power, saddles last-time-out winner Davy Crockett . Mullins will also be well represented in the day's Flat feature with favourite Too Bossy For Us in the 2m1f handicap (6.40 ).

The meeting runs alongside evening fixtures at Windsor and Southwell, while racing earlier in the day is held at Ayr and Yarmouth, which stages a £30,000 7f novice (2.45 ) featuring promising maiden winner Starlight Time .

Away from the track, keep an eye on the Racing Post website at 10am for the declarations for Wednesday's star-studded Sussex Stakes.

Tuesday

Glorious Goodwood gets under way with the staying prize of the week as a field of eight go to post for the Goodwood Cup (3.05 ).

Kyprios won the Group 1 race last year and Aidan O'Brien tries to strike again with Illinois and Scandinavia heading the market from Copper Horse Stakes winner French Master .

Illinois: lines up in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The undercard also holds plenty of intrigue with the competitive Chesterfield Cup (1.20 ) opening proceedings, smart juveniles on show in the Vintage Stakes (1.55 ) and Kinross looking for a third win in the Lennox Stakes (2.30 ).

Beverley also stages an afternoon fixture ahead of more action at Galway. The jumps highlight on the card is a Listed 2m½f novice hurdle (5.05 ), while consistent handicappers Mississippi River and Orandi vie for €120,000 in the Flat feature (6.40 ).

Declarations for the Nassau Stakes are revealed at 10am and evening cards at Ffos Las and Ripon complete the day's offerings.

Wednesday

The best of the Classic generation and the older stars clash in a scintillating Sussex Stakes (3.05 ), with six Group 1 winners all expected to line up in the day two highlight at Goodwood.

Royal Ascot and Irish Guineas winner Field Of Gold heads the three-year-old contingent but Rosallion , who was odds-on for the race last year before being ruled out at the 11th hour, could prove his toughest challenge yet. Ballydoyle could be represented by Classic winner Henri Matisse , while Docklands adds more depth to the field after his Queen Anne triumph last month.

The Oak Tree Stakes (1.55 ) and Molecomb Stakes (2.30 ) bolster the undercard at Goodwood while Redcar also stages an afternoon card.

Nurburgring: heads the market for the Galway Plate Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The pick of the evening action is once more at Galway, where the popular Galway Plate (6.40 ) dominates affairs. Nurburgring heads the market for Joseph O'Brien but Cheltenham Festival winner Jazzy Matty and Graded performer Down Memory Lane are also well fancied.

More evening cards come at Leicester and Sandown. The latter could host an intriguing 7f novice (6.50 ) as Godolphin's Pacific Avenue , who was ante-post favourite for Goodwood's Vintage Stakes but was not declared, could line up.

Thursday

It is the turn of the fillies at Goodwood for day three of the track's flagship meeting as Pretty Polly winner Whirl lines up in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes (3.05 ).

Among her opposition could be Coronation Stakes winner Cercene , Middleton scorer See The Fire and stablemate Bedtime Story , with £600,000 up for grabs in the 1m2f contest.

More Group action is on offer at Goodwood with juveniles fighting out the Richmond Stakes (1.55 ) and smart King George V Stakes winner Merchant heading the market for the Gordon Stakes (2.30 ).

Merchant: one of several Royal Ascot winners out on show this week Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Declarations will also drop at 10am for the fiercely competitive Stewards' Cup ahead of action at Galway, which moves to an afternoon card.

The Galway Hurdle (4.30 ) and a Grade 3 2m2f novice chase (2.10 ) are the highlights for jumps enthusiasts, while Flat racing fans should tune in for the Listed Corrib Fillies' Stakes (3.20 ).

Goodwood and Galway may dominate the week's proceedings, but the Racing League still holds its evening slot on Thursday at Wolverhampton. Nottingham and Epsom host afternoon action.

Friday

Sprinters may not have a Group 1 fixture to target at Goodwood but the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes (3.05 ) remains popular and plenty of top-level stars should line up.

Among them look to be Royal Ascot winners Asfoora and Time For Sandals , while Mick Appleby, who won this last year with Big Evs, has another likely sort in Big Mojo .

Lead Artist won the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes (1.55 ) last year before graduating to Lockinge glory and Opera Ballo and Detain could be among those looking to replicate the feat in the undercard highlight.

All-weather fixtures can be found at Southwell and Newcastle before the spotlight focuses back on Galway, which returns to an evening card headlined by the Guinness Handicap (6.35 ).

Racing also comes from Bath, Musselburgh and Newmarket on Friday evening.

Saturday

Punters will be scratching their heads as they try to determine the winner of Saturday's feature handicap at Goodwood as the Stewards' Cup (3.05 ) has proved to be a notoriously difficult puzzle to crack in recent years.

The Racing Post will be on hand with expert tipping and Pricewise for the final day of Glorious Goodwood but seven of the last eight winners have struck at double figures, including last year's winner Get It at 40-1.

Get It: back for more after winning last year's Stewards' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

George Baker's Wokingham star could return to defend his crown and will have a host of rivals to take on, including leading Shadwell 's Elmonjed , while the undercard includes Group action with the Glorious Stakes (1.20 ) and the Lillie Langtry (2.30 ).

There is Listed action elsewhere in Britain and Ireland as Newmarket stages the Listed Chalice Stakes (3.20) and there is a Listed 2m6½f handicap hurdle (3.12 ) at Galway.

Afternoon cards take place at Thirsk and Doncaster while evening fixtures are held at Lingfield and Hamilton, where a 5f handicap (7.30) is the pick of the action.

Sunday

The Group 1 action is over for the week in Britain and Ireland but France and Germany take their turns to host major events, with the Prix Rothschild taking place at Deauville and the German Oaks at Dusseldorf.

Stuart Williams' star performer Quinault may be heading to Goodwood this week but he enjoyed success 12 months ago on Chester's Sunday card in the Listed Queensferry Stakes (3.52), which adds a touch of class to a quiet domestic end to the week.

Yarmouth also stages an afternoon card while the Irish action is centred on Galway, which rounds off a full week of summer racing with the €110,000 Ahonoora Handicap.

