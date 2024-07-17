Racing Post logo
Weekend focus
premium

Weekend focus: a sprint with a difference and a favourite priced up as if his latest flop didn't matter - plus ITV Racing highlights

Get ahead with our essential Wednesday warm-up

The Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes headlines Newbury's Saturday action and the nature of this race means certain horses are much better treated than others.

Filter your online racecard to adjusted Racing Post Ratings and there is a great disparity between the top and bottom-rated runners.

It Ain't Two leads the way by 2lb to Ain't Nobody with a further 3lb to Vingegaard and similar daylight to the next best in.

Read the full story

