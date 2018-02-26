We're busy bees at the moment and the buzz is just getting louder

Age 22



Job Conditional jockey with Paul Nicholls



Best moment in racing I'll keep you on the phone all day if I tell you them all. Every winner takes the same amount of passion and patience from everyone involved, and each horse's journey must be appreciated for what it is, but I suppose my partnership with Black Corton has been the best thing. He was the little man, now he's grown into a big man, and I'm privileged to ride him and so grateful that his owners have faith in me – it means the world to someone like me.



Cheltenham tip Wear your thermals – you won't have any fun if you get cold – and make sure you come home with some lasting memories of the day, whether that's standing by a fence, getting up close in the pre-parade ring, or just waiting for the roar as the first race starts and soaking up the atmosphere. Cheltenham is a special place so make the most of every minute.

I knew Monday was going to be very busy so I made the most of my day off on Sunday and, after Moabit winning at Chepstow the day before, I was in a good mood anyway.

I went down to Devon on the Saturday night – had a lie-in, didn't get up until about 9am, proper Sunday morning – and had a lovely family day.

I did a bit of schooling on a couple of my brother Hadden's showjumpers, and then we put the dogs in the car and went up Bench Tor for a long walk and a good chat. Dad was giving me a few life lessons, telling me to keep my head straight, I'd be lost without his advice – he's been there and done it so he knows.



Then Mum cooked a roast dinner. She's an amazing cook. Perfect Sunday. It was hard work dragging myself away from the fireside and back up the A303 to Ditcheat.

It was full-on on Monday with all the media in the yard – everyone was there to see Black Corton, of course. He's so photogenic, the cameras love him.

We paraded a few Cheltenham contenders which made it a great opportunity to ramp up the Cheltenham chat, my kit sponsor and the yard sponsor – the Morson Group – got plenty of exposure, and then everyone went down to the Manor for more questions and answers.

It was trying to snow but it didn't quite manage it, but there are already plenty of meetings off so we might be in for a quiet week on that front.

It's great that the yard is flying – four winners at Fontwell on Sunday was incredible – because it just fills everyone with confidence with Cheltenham on the horizon.

The horses are the engine behind everything and, if they're going on all cylinders, we can't ask for more. The buzz in the beehive is getting louder with every day.

