Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cheltenham 2018 FESTIVAL DIARY BRYONY FROST

We're busy bees at the moment and the buzz is just getting louder

The latest entry in leading conditional jockey Bryony Frost's festival diary

Bryony Frost: "Cheltenham is a special place so make the most of every minute" The photogenic Black Corton on display at Paul Nicholls' media morning
Bryony Frost: "Cheltenham is a special place so make the most of every minute"
Alan Crowhurst
1 of 2

Age 22

Job Conditional jockey with Paul Nicholls

Best moment in racing I'll keep you on the phone all day if I tell you them all. Every winner takes the same amount of passion and patience from everyone involved, and each horse's journey must be appreciated for what it is, but I suppose my partnership with Black Corton has been the best thing. He was the little man, now he's grown into a big man, and I'm privileged to ride him and so grateful that his owners have faith in me – it means the world to someone like me.

Cheltenham tip Wear your thermals – you won't have any fun if you get cold – and make sure you come home with some lasting memories of the day, whether that's standing by a fence, getting up close in the pre-parade ring, or just waiting for the roar as the first race starts and soaking up the atmosphere. Cheltenham is a special place so make the most of every minute.

I knew Monday was going to be very busy so I made the most of my day off on Sunday and, after Moabit winning at Chepstow the day before, I was in a good mood anyway.

I went down to Devon on the Saturday night – had a lie-in, didn't get up until about 9am, proper Sunday morning – and had a lovely family day.

I did a bit of schooling on a couple of my brother Hadden's showjumpers, and then we put the dogs in the car and went up Bench Tor for a long walk and a good chat. Dad was giving me a few life lessons, telling me to keep my head straight, I'd be lost without his advice – he's been there and done it so he knows.

Then Mum cooked a roast dinner. She's an amazing cook. Perfect Sunday. It was hard work dragging myself away from the fireside and back up the A303 to Ditcheat.

It was full-on on Monday with all the media in the yard – everyone was there to see Black Corton, of course. He's so photogenic, the cameras love him.

We paraded a few Cheltenham contenders which made it a great opportunity to ramp up the Cheltenham chat, my kit sponsor and the yard sponsor – the Morson Group – got plenty of exposure, and then everyone went down to the Manor for more questions and answers.

It was trying to snow but it didn't quite manage it, but there are already plenty of meetings off so we might be in for a quiet week on that front.

It's great that the yard is flying – four winners at Fontwell on Sunday was incredible – because it just fills everyone with confidence with Cheltenham on the horizon.

The horses are the engine behind everything and, if they're going on all cylinders, we can't ask for more. The buzz in the beehive is getting louder with every day.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com

 

It's great that the yard is flying because it just fills everyone with confidence with Cheltenham on the horizon

Related stories

Talking points: key revelations from the day one festival declarations Is the Ryanair a better race for Douvan than the Champion Chase? Cheekpieces on Faugheen as connections look to get his spark back Cheltenham Festival fever on the rise as big names arrive at the course Cheltenham Festival ups and downs: when a winner becomes a loser Festival news, views and tips from Elliott, Murphy and Nicholls

Key data

Bryony Frost Paul Nicholls
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets