'We are acutely aware of the financial pressures' - track cuts planned drink prices

Celebrating a win or drowning your sorrows will set you back less at Pontefract, whose managing executive would not accept the original drinks prices proposed by their catering company.

The West Yorkshire course surveyed its customers during the winter on the subject of food and beverages and responded to its findings by working with caterers CGC to cut the prices it had originally proposed at the end of last month.

The cost of eating and drinking has often been cited as a deterrent to attendance at a time of falling crowds, and was a key point in the Racing Post racecourse price index series.

Pontefract has announced that John Smiths and Fosters will now be available for £5.40 rather than £5.90, thanks to a joint subsidy by CGC and the course. It has also vowed to offer the cheapest (or joint cheapest) price for any comparable drink on any Yorkshire course.

Premium lager, bitter, Guinness and Cider will be under £7 while soft drinks can be purchased in 500ml bottles for £3.60.

Chief operating officer Richard Hammill said: “We are aware that the price of food and beverage in both sports stadia and local bars and restaurants has been rising quickly.

“We wanted to address these costs and, with the invaluable assistance of racegoers completing the survey, we’ve been able to work closely with CGC and agree reductions to the drinks prices proposed at the end of February.

“We are acutely aware of the financial pressures that currently face households and in response to the rising cost of living we have also reduced admission prices at ten of our 16 meetings this year.

Despite a fall in revenue, Pontefract is committed to providing competitive prize-money and will pay out more than ever in 2023.

Its programme will offer more than £1.45 million and managing director Norman Gundill said: "We are acutely aware of the huge part that owners play in racing and that they, like every part of the industry, have had their own severe financial difficulties.

Norman Gundill: committed to boosting prize-money Credit: David Carr

"We have a large and varied list of valued sponsors and we would not be able to offer this prize-money without their incredible support. We’d like to thank all of them very much for their continued sponsorship."

Hexham has also announced half-price admission prices for its extra fixture on Thursday of next week.

The meeting has been switched from Newcastle and racegoers will pay £10 in the club enclosure (from the usual £20) and £6 in the club (from £12).

