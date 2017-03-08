Waterlogged Fontwell forced to abandon racing

Fontwell: has had 73mm of rain in the last ten days

Racing at Fontwell on Wednesday has been abandoned after 10.2mm of rain overnight left the track waterlogged in places.

The track has now taken 73mm of rain in the last ten days and, with the ground already described as heavy on Tuesday night before the additional rainfall and a further 4-6mm of rain forecast, officials took the decision to call off the meeting.

"Unfortunately it was a fairly easy decision," said clerk of the course Ed Arkell. "It dried quite well yesterday and we thought we had half a chance yesterday afternoon when the forecasters started backing off the rainfall figures for last night. That obviously proved incorrect.

"We've now had 73mm, which is just shy of three inches, in ten days. There's various spots where we're waterlogged all around the track and there's standing water on most take offs and landings."

At Catterick, 7mm of rain overnight has eased the going to soft, from soft, good to soft in places.

Catterick card