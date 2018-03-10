Scoop6 winner could take earnings past £1 million at Cheltenham

One lucky punter will have plenty of ammo to go to war with at Cheltenham next week after landing the Scoop6 and picking up £735,915.

The single ticket holder, who secured the windfall when Lancelot Du Lac won the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton, can take their earnings past the £1 million mark if winning the £339,201 bonus fund at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Totepool spokesman Matt Hulmes said “After eight weeks of being unclaimed the huge win fund has been landed, and an opportunity to take the punter’s winnings to over £1m will be played out on Tuesday at Cheltenham.

"However with an estimated £200,000 win fund on the opening day of the festival, there could still be over half a million on offer in the Scoop6 should the bonus roll over on Tuesday.”

There will be a Scoop6 every day during the Cheltenham Festival.

Units left after each leg:

1: 55,177

2: 2,511

3: 46

4: 13

5: 2

Officials at Warwick are hopeful of passing a morning inspection ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

Conditions will be checked at 8am with 14mm of rain on Friday night leaving some areas of standing water in the back straight.

The official going at the track is heavy with soft in places on the chase course.

Clerk of the course Jane Hedley said at midday on Saturday: “We had a lot of rain overnight and thankfully it has cleared now.

“The forecast suggests there will be an odd shower between now and racing but we should be fine if the forecast is correct.”

There was a further blow for Kelso on Saturday with the re-scheduled Premier Hurdle meeting on Sunday cancelled for a second time this month after persistent rain caused waterlogging at the track.

Naas also suffered the same fate with Sunday’s meeting cancelled due to waterlogging at the course.