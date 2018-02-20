Warning fired over Scilly Isles ace Terrefort taking chance in JLT

Grade 1 winner Terrefort, among the leading contenders for the JLT Novices' Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival, may not run if the ground is too fast.



That was the warning from Nicky Henderson on Tuesday when the trainer showed off his arsenal for jump racing's Olympics.



Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, French import Terrefort does not show much on the gallops at home, but bolted up on his British debut at Huntingdon last month and followed up that success in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.



That leaves him a general 12-1 shot for the JLT, but Henderson stressed cut in the ground is important to the son of Martaline.

"It must be soft ground or he could easily give this a miss," he said.



Full coverage of Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham team will be available online on Tuesday night and in Wednesday's Racing Post.