Cheltenham 2018 LEOPARDSTOWN SCHOOLING

Walsh schools Gold Cup candidate Killultagh Vic ahead of Cheltenham Festival

Ruby Walsh schooled Gold Cup hopeful Killultagh Vic at Leopardstown on Friday
Patrick McCann
By Tony O'Hehir

Ruby Walsh, who returned from his four-month absence with a winner at Thurles on Thursday, was back in action at Leopardstown on Friday, where he also partnered Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup-bound Killultagh Vic in a post-race schooling session.

Killultagh Vic, one of the four Gold Cup contenders trained by Willie Mullins whom Walsh with have to choose between, jumped eight fences and got better with each one.

A last-fence faller when leading in the Irish Gold Cup last month, Killultagh Vic schooled with Kemboy, ridden by Paul Townend, and Mullins reflected: "Killultagh Vic jumped a bit slowly over the first few fences. He needed to get his confidence back after his fall last month and he warmed to the job and jumped better as the session went on.

"He was good at the last fence, where he had fallen in the Irish Gold Cup."

Mullins added: "Kemboy, who might run in the JLT or Racing Post Arkle, jumped very slickly for a novice."

Townend, who suffered a foot injury when Killultagh Vic fell in the Irish Gold Cup, returns to the saddle at Gowran Park on Saturday, while Walsh is sitting out Gowran and Naas on Sunday with an eye on his busy schedule at Cheltenham next week.

Mullins' son Patrick, meanwhile, has been booked to ride Mall Dini in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Chase on Thursday.

The Pat Kelly-trained eight-year-old, who has yet to win over fences, won the Pertemps Final at the festival in 2016.

