Wall among those to recognise Ted Durcan talents

Newmarket trainer Chris Wall on Sunday praised Ted Durcan’s tactical astuteness after the jockey announced his retirement.

Wall said: “We had a long spell together during which time we never had a cross word. He’s a good friend and was always very reliable. He was very astute tactically and could be relied on to get the job done.”

Along with Wall and Sir Michael Stoute, another of the Classic-winning jockey's biggest supporters in Newmarket in recent years has been David Lanigan.

Chris Wall : praised Ted Durcan's tactical astuteness

Lanigan has a long association with Durcan stretching back to their days with Sir Henry Cecil, during which time the jockey rode Light Shift to win the Oaks in 2007.

He said: "Ted rode my very first winner as a trainer at Pontefract and I've known him since our days at Warren Place. He's always been nothing other than an absolute gent and a great friend, who has ridden 94 winners for me. He's always been a huge team player and is very good at assessing horses.

"When he gets off one at home he can tell you what trip and ground the horse would need as well as its level of ability. I wish him all the best for the future."

David Lanigan : big supporter of Ted Durcan Pic: Edward Whitaker

Simon Crisford enjoyed some great times together with Durcan as part of the Godolphin operation in the 1990s and beyond.

He said: "Ted was with us at Godolphin over many years and was a great asset to the operation. He was a great jockey and the most perfect gentleman, and I wish him all the best for the future."

Durcan's retirement comes not long after his friend George Baker's, and the two shared riding duties for Wall.

Baker said: "I rode a lot of work with Ted at Chris Wall's and I always remember him as a fantastic judge of a horse. It's easy to forget just how many winners he's ridden through his career.

"I reckon he's getting out at the right time. He's a bit older than me but he's had plenty of surgery in Dubai, which is why he looks so good!"

Like Baker, Joe Fanning is a good friend from the weighing room, and he said: "I've known Ted since the early days up north when he rode for Jack Berry.

"He's a great lad and a very nice man and I've always got on very well with him. He's always been a very good judge of a horse and I wish him well in whatever he chooses to do next."

