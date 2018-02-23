Vinnie Lewis bids to continue winning ways in Newcastle marathon

2.45 Newcastle

Betfred Eider Handicap Chase | 4m | ITV4/ATR

One of the most gruelling marathons of the entire season. Four miles round Newcastle takes some getting and, as usual, this is likely to boil down to the survival of the fittest.

Can young stayer Vinnie Lewis continue his climb?

Vinnie Lewis, a young and progressive stayer, has looked a natural contender for this marathon since romping home in Plumpton’s Sussex National over 3m4f last month.

The runner-up, Shanroe Santos, paid a timely compliment to the form when staying on strongly to beat an unexposed rival in Bako De La Saulaie at Carlisle on Monday, and Vinnie Lewis could still be feasibly handicapped on a 9lb higher mark.

Punters certainly think so, and Harry Whittington’s seven-year-old has proved popular at the head of the ante-post market all week.

His trainer said: “He’s in excellent form. I couldn’t be happier with him. We’ve kept him ticking over since his Sussex National win, and he’s ready to step up again in conditions which should suit him really well.”



Is Baywing primed to score for Richards?

Perhaps the most eyecatching trial of all for the Eider was put up by Baywing in a 3m handicap chase at Newcastle earlier this month.

The nine-year-old, who landed Wetherby’s Grade 2 Towton Chase by 22 lengths from Calett Mad during his novice season last year, has been dropped 2lb in the ratings for finishing third to Smooth Stepper, and his trainer Nicky Richards has clearly had this valuable event in mind for some time.

Baywing has yet to tackle an extreme stamina test of this nature, but Richards believes he will relish it.

“He’ll love the trip, and I hope he enjoys the ground,” he said. “He stayed on very nicely last time. We wanted to get some practice over the course into him.

“We won’t know whether he stays four miles until we try, but I’m very, very hopeful. Put it this way, I’ll be very disappointed if he doesn’t stay. He won’t be far away.”

Can Chase The Spud add an Eider to his Midland National win?

Previous form in a similar marathon event is clearly a significant plus, and Chase The Spud’s victory in the 4m1f Midlands Grand National last spring means he brings an attractive profile into the race.

The gelding stayed on strongly to beat the unexposed Mysteree by a length and a half under a power-packed Paddy Brennan drive that day, and trainer Fergal O’Brien is hoping for more of the same this time.

“It was a great first run of the season by him at Haydock,” O’Brien said. “He won nicely that day, but disappointed in the Welsh National next time.

“He was a bit free over the first two miles, and I hope he settles better this time. There’s no better man for the job than Paddy.”

Can West Of The Edge continue Newland's hot streak?

Richard Newland’s stable is in cracking form at present. Five of his last ten runners have won, and he has a leading candidate for the Eider in West Of The Edge, a horse who has visited the winner’s enclosure three times since joining him last season.

One of those victories came over 3m5f at Warwick, where he stayed on strongly under Sam Twiston-Davies to beat Talk Of The South by eight lengths.



This represents another step up in trip, but the trainer is hopeful he will stay. “West Of The Edge has been trained for the race after being balloted out last year,” Newland said.

“He’s in super form, and we’ll have to see if he gets four miles. I don’t see why he won’t get the trip. I’ve never seen him stop towards the end of his races over 3m5f, and we hope it’s the sort of test he will appreciate."

Will step up in trip see Hainan back to winning ways?

Hainan: impressed at Haydock in November and will relish the soft ground

Sue Smith has two worthy contenders in Hainan and Smooth Stepper, the mounts of Danny Cook and Sean Quinlan respectively.

Hainan looked tailor-made for the demands of this race when making all to slam Courtown Oscar by 12 lengths over 3m4f at Haydock in November, while Smooth Stepper warmed up for Saturday’s test by making most over Newcastle’s three-mile journey earlier this month.

“Hainan stays the trip well, and will enjoy the soft ground,” Smith said. “Smooth Stepper ran in the race last year, finishing sixth behind Mysteree.

“I’m worried that the ground could be too sticky for him over this trip, but both horses go there in good form and I’m hoping for the best.

