Vinndication set for bigger and better things after Ascot success

Vinndication (far side) jumps the final flight with Champ before knuckling down for a game success at Ascot

Kim Bailey refuses to use the word Cheltenham when discussing Saturday's Ascot novice hurdle winner Vinndication, but he is not closing any doors.

He prefers to leave talk of the festival to others, but his admiration for the unbeaten five-year-old is obvious, and he admits that while he would need to come on again for loftier targets to be contemplated he is "not closing any doors".

Bailey said: "Vinndication is a horse with a lot of talent, and he could be as good a novice as I've had in a while.

"He's very immature mentally and still has a lot to learn, but I was very impressed. I'd very much tied his jockey Sean Bowen down to instructions, which I don't normally do, and it looked like I'd cocked up when he wasn't clever at the second-last, but he showed guts and ability to come back and win, and he and Champ were a long way clear. He's a really tough individual and very progressive."

Bailey, who trains Vinndication for the Moremoneythan syndicate of ten, will take his time now and said: "Where we go next will be the indicator as to where we end up, so I need to see how he comes out of the race. He needs to come forward again and his next race is going to be quite important.

"Long term, however, he's undoubtedly a chaser in the making. He's a big horse and one reason he went from a bumper to hurdles so quickly is that he's strong enough to go chasing next season, unless he proves well above average over hurdles."

Acting Lass jumps the final fence on his way to completing a hat-trick at Ascot on Saturday

Acting Lass completed a hat-trick of wins over fences in the £75,000 bet365 Handicap Chase for Harry Fry, who is now eyeing Graded races now for the seven-year-old, who is still a novice but will be rated close to 150 by the time he is reassessed.

Fry said: "Saturday wasn't ever the plan as we had only run nine days previously, but at the entry stage there weren't many in it for what was a hugely valuable prize so we decided to put him in and see how he was.

"It wasn't the strongest £75,000 handicap ever, but through the first half of the race he wasn't really travelling or jumping. Then he got a bit of room down the back, jumped his way to the front and was then always travelling and jumping the best."

He added: "He's clearly a novice going the right way and it will be interesting to see how the handicapper reacts. We were already thinking about stepping him up to Graded company, so Saturday was a bonus, and we're now probably going to look at the Reynoldstown or Pendil."

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com