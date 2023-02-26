'The race changed from early speed into a stamina contest' – Leighton Aspell on how Saturday's Coral Trophy was won

A lot of trainers have their eyes firmly fixed on Cheltenham at this time of year, but the Coral Trophy is still very much a race to be taken seriously with more than £150,000 prize-money on offer and a roll of honour that includes Desert Orchid as well as Rhyme N’ Reason and Rough Quest in the years they went on to take Grand National glory.

Last year's winner Cap Du Nord was back, with Christian Williams putting up the talented Cian Quirke to take a valuable 5lb off, a tactic he used successfully in last season's Scottish National when getting the experienced Rob James to take a whopping 7lb off Win My Wings.

Twelve others joined him for the 3m contest and as usual the early gallop was a fast one here, set by Annsam with Bobhopeornohope and, wider out, Frodon also pressing on.