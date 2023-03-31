'This should be a stepping stone to bigger things' - our expert panel on the weekend action

It’s Lincoln day at Doncaster. Who wins the big one?

Phill Anderson, tipster One at a big price who could go well is Safe Voyage at around 33-1. He relishes ease in the ground and the evidence from the backend of last term suggests he probably needs a mile these days. The veteran was beaten just over four lengths in this last year from 9lb higher and I like that Jason Hart has sided with him over stablemate Empirestateofmind, who is around half the price.

Jamie Hart, Tote Historically, you want a four-year-old who acts on the ground rated between 95 and 100 and coming from a double-figure draw. Wanees fits the bill drawn on the wing in stall 22. Awaal should set a decent pace for the stands' side group to shoot at and I’ll play Montassib in the Exacta to follow him home in a repeat of their Haydock clash in September.

Rossa Ryan, jockey I hope it will be my mount Jimi Hendrix but the danger is Baradar. He’s proven on this ground and at this trip and won well at the end of last year. They put him away with this race in mind.